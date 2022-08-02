The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease named AL Pitcher of the Month

Cease is the first Sox pitcher to win the honor in consecutive months.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease named AL Pitcher of the Month
The White Sox’ Dylan Cease was named AL Pitcher of the Month.

The White Sox’ Dylan Cease was named AL Pitcher of the Month.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease was named American League Pitcher of the Month for July. Cease is the first Sox pitcher to win the honor in consecutive months.

Cease went 5-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts over six July starts. All three runs allowed came on solo home runs. He led the AL in ERA and wins, tied for fifth in strikeouts, ranked sixth in opponents slugging percentage (.297), seventh in opponents average (.188) and OPS and ninth in WHIP (1.04).

Cease gave up one earned run or less in all six July starts and in 12 straight since May 29, joining the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom (2021) as the only starters since 1913 to accomplish that feat.

The last pitcher to be honored in consecutive months was Houston’s Gerrit Cole in June and July 2019.

Cease is 11-4 with a 2.01 ERA. He was not chosen to the AL All-Star team.

American League and National League Players of the Month

  • AL – Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • NL – Austin Riley, Braves

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Dylan Cease, White Sox
  • NL – Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Jose Miranda, Twins
  • NL – Spencer Strider, Braves

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Jordan Romano, Blue Jays
  • NL – Edwin Díaz, Mets


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox must play better, keep it together in clubhouse
White Sox acquire left-hander Jake Diekman from Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire
White Sox CF Luis Robert unlikely to play in Royals series
Dylan Cease stays on roll in White Sox’ victory against Athletics
White Sox top A’s to win home series for first time in more than a month
This You Gotta See: Will White Sox find much-needed help by trade deadline on Tuesday?
The Latest
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.
Suburban Chicago
Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop ordered released to parents
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, was hospitalized after being punched by officers during his arrest last Wednesday.
By Andy Grimm
 
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strip-sacks Giants quarterback Mike Glennon for his franchise-record 18th sack of the 2021 season in a 29-3 victory at Soldier Field on Jan. 2, 2022 — eclipsing Richard Dent’s record of 17.5 sacks in 1984.
Bears
Bears’ Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch
The All-Pro defensive end is in a “ramp-up” phase after sitting out the offseason program. But it won’t take him long to get back in the swing of things. “I kind of think I’m pretty much caught up,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Bears
Bears offense struggling, but ‘there is an urgency to get it right’
This isn’t Mitch Trubisky being tormented by Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. This is Fields facing a watered-down defense without its leader and best player, Roquan Smith. And it’s happened on two straight days.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Nationals have traded outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres.
MLB
Padres to acquire All-Star outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals
The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.
By Associated Press
 
The Cubs traded reliever David Robertson to the Phillies.
Cubs
Cubs send reliever David Robertson to Phillies
Robertson, 37, claimed the closer role for the Cubs this year, posting a 2.23 ERA and recording 14 saves. He joined the Cubs this spring on a one-year deal worth $35 million plus incentives.
By Maddie Lee
 