White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease named AL Pitcher of the Month

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease was named American League Pitcher of the Month for July. Cease is the first Sox pitcher to win the honor in consecutive months.

Cease went 5-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts over six July starts. All three runs allowed came on solo home runs. He led the AL in ERA and wins, tied for fifth in strikeouts, ranked sixth in opponents slugging percentage (.297), seventh in opponents average (.188) and OPS and ninth in WHIP (1.04).

Cease gave up one earned run or less in all six July starts and in 12 straight since May 29, joining the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom (2021) as the only starters since 1913 to accomplish that feat.

The last pitcher to be honored in consecutive months was Houston’s Gerrit Cole in June and July 2019.

Cease is 11-4 with a 2.01 ERA. He was not chosen to the AL All-Star team.

American League and National League Players of the Month



AL – Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL – Austin Riley, Braves

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month



AL – Dylan Cease, White Sox

NL – Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks

American League and National League Rookies of the Month



AL – Jose Miranda, Twins

NL – Spencer Strider, Braves

American League and National League Relievers of the Month



AL – Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

NL – Edwin Díaz, Mets



