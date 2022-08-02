Chelsea buys rights to Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

The Gaga Saga is over.

English Premier League club Chelsea has purchased Fire goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, signing him to a contract that runs through 2028. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed Chelsea paid around $10 million plus add-ons that could bring the pact to $15 million, easily breaking the Fire outgoing transfer record.

Around $1 million of the fee can be added to the Fire’s pool of general allocation money.

An Addison native and Fire academy product who is arguably the top young goalkeeping prospect in the world, Slonina has been loaned back to the Fire where he will finish the season before joining Chelsea on Jan. 1. After that, it will be up to the London club to decide the next steps for Slonina.

When Slonina, 18, does link up with Chelsea, he could become the second high-profile American with the team. U.S. standout Christian Pulisic signed for the Blues in 2019, but there have been questions about his long-term future with the club.

On Tuesday, Slonina’s future was resolved, though he probably won’t be Chelsea’s No. 1 for a while.

Expecting to contend for all the top honors available, Chelsea look set in goal with 30-year-old Edouard Mendy. Last season, the youngest regular starting goalie among the so-called “Big Six” teams in England was Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, who turned 24 in May.

Slonina’s journey has taken many twists and turns.

Slonina and Chelsea were reportedly close to a deal earlier this year, but that was interrupted by owner Roman Abramovich being forced to sell the team due to his close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. Then there were the links to Real Madrid, the current European champion, that led Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia to tell MLSSoccer.com: “With respect to other clubs and other offers — we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs — but you cannot say no to Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Slonina’s form dipped in May as he was deciding between committing to the United States or Poland on the international stage. To get that out of the way, Slonina picked the U.S. and has subsequently resumed showing why he was so coveted.

The Fire’s 0-0 tie with Atlanta United on Saturday was Slonina’s 10th shutout of the season, giving him a chance to break current Fire broadcaster Tony Meola’s league record of 16 set in 2000 for Kansas City.

Though he’s started for less than a year, Slonina has become an important part of the Fire. He’s a fan favorite who gleefully amps up the supporters behind him at Soldier Field. His steadiness despite everything swirling around him has been impressive, and his passionate comments about the war in Ukraine showed a maturity beyond his years.

It figures that when Slonina does leave for good, he won’t be forgetting about the Fire. That feeling is mutual.

“You can’t overstate the importance of Gaga Slonina to the Chicago Fire,” owner Joe Mansueto told the Sun-Times last month. “He’s probably the best goalkeeper in the world for his young age of 18 years old. Not only are his playing skills world-class, but his character is equally world-class. He’s mature beyond his years, disciplined, extremely hard-working and an all-around great guy.

“He’s an inspiration and a role model for the thousands of aspiring young soccer players in Chicagoland. He demonstrates what’s possible with hard work and effort — to go from Addison to the biggest stage in global soccer by age 18. It’s also a testament to the quality of our academy and our ability to grow and develop players.”