The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Chelsea buys rights to Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed Chelsea paid around $10 million plus add-ons that could bring the pact to $15 million, easily breaking the Fire outgoing transfer record.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Chelsea buys rights to Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
English Premier League club Chelsea has acquired Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

English Premier League club Chelsea has acquired Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

Chicago Fire

The Gaga Saga is over.

English Premier League club Chelsea has purchased Fire goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, signing him to a contract that runs through 2028. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed Chelsea paid around $10 million plus add-ons that could bring the pact to $15 million, easily breaking the Fire outgoing transfer record.

Around $1 million of the fee can be added to the Fire’s pool of general allocation money.

An Addison native and Fire academy product who is arguably the top young goalkeeping prospect in the world, Slonina has been loaned back to the Fire where he will finish the season before joining Chelsea on Jan. 1. After that, it will be up to the London club to decide the next steps for Slonina.

When Slonina, 18, does link up with Chelsea, he could become the second high-profile American with the team. U.S. standout Christian Pulisic signed for the Blues in 2019, but there have been questions about his long-term future with the club.

On Tuesday, Slonina’s future was resolved, though he probably won’t be Chelsea’s No. 1 for a while.

Expecting to contend for all the top honors available, Chelsea look set in goal with 30-year-old Edouard Mendy. Last season, the youngest regular starting goalie among the so-called “Big Six” teams in England was Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, who turned 24 in May.

Slonina’s journey has taken many twists and turns.

Slonina and Chelsea were reportedly close to a deal earlier this year, but that was interrupted by owner Roman Abramovich being forced to sell the team due to his close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. Then there were the links to Real Madrid, the current European champion, that led Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia to tell MLSSoccer.com: “With respect to other clubs and other offers — we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs — but you cannot say no to Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Slonina’s form dipped in May as he was deciding between committing to the United States or Poland on the international stage. To get that out of the way, Slonina picked the U.S. and has subsequently resumed showing why he was so coveted.

The Fire’s 0-0 tie with Atlanta United on Saturday was Slonina’s 10th shutout of the season, giving him a chance to break current Fire broadcaster Tony Meola’s league record of 16 set in 2000 for Kansas City.

Though he’s started for less than a year, Slonina has become an important part of the Fire. He’s a fan favorite who gleefully amps up the supporters behind him at Soldier Field. His steadiness despite everything swirling around him has been impressive, and his passionate comments about the war in Ukraine showed a maturity beyond his years.

It figures that when Slonina does leave for good, he won’t be forgetting about the Fire. That feeling is mutual.

“You can’t overstate the importance of Gaga Slonina to the Chicago Fire,” owner Joe Mansueto told the Sun-Times last month. “He’s probably the best goalkeeper in the world for his young age of 18 years old. Not only are his playing skills world-class, but his character is equally world-class. He’s mature beyond his years, disciplined, extremely hard-working and an all-around great guy.

“He’s an inspiration and a role model for the thousands of aspiring young soccer players in Chicagoland. He demonstrates what’s possible with hard work and effort — to go from Addison to the biggest stage in global soccer by age 18. It’s also a testament to the quality of our academy and our ability to grow and develop players.”

Next Up In Sports
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Pink salmon, smallmouth, bluegill, catfish, kings, crappie, pike
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross suspended for contacting Tom Brady
Still no sign of OT Teven Jenkins as Bears’ offensive line moves ahead without him
Padres to acquire All-Star outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down LIV Golf’s $700 million-$800 million offer
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
The Latest
Chester Weger re-enacted the killings of three west suburban women in Starved Rock State Park on Nov. 17, 1960, the day he confessed. A LaSalle County jury sentenced him to life in prison for killing one of the women. He was paroled on Thursday.
Afternoon Edition
Convicted killer’s lawyer says DNA test could change everything, Monkeypox deemed public health emergency and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Luvia Moreno (from left), Florencia Laino and Daniel Lopez. Moreno serves as head coordinator of seven new liaisons who will help undocumented students navigate City Colleges of Chicago. Laino is an undocumented student who just graduated from Wilbur Wright College. And Lopez is President of Harold Washington College. But he, too, was once an undocumented student.
La Voz Chicago
Los City Colleges contratan consejeros para ayudar a estudiantes indocumentados
Los consejeros académicos para estudiantes indocumentados son necesarios en todos los colegios comunitarios según una ley de Illinois aprobada la primavera pasada.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall on Saturday night.
La Voz Chicago
Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico presentará música de su país en un histórico concierto en Chicago
La orquesta se ha convertido en una de las instituciones clásicas más importantes de Centroamérica y el Caribe.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
La Voz Chicago
Hombre cae en riel electrificado de la Línea Naranja de la CTA
Las imágenes de video muestran al hombre intentando escalar una cerca de tela metálica, de la cual se cayó.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.
Suburban Chicago
Teen arrested after Oak Lawn traffic stop ordered released to parents
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, was hospitalized after being punched by officers during his arrest Wednesday.
By Andy Grimm
 