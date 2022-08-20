Horoscope for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you are mentally alert. In fact, for the next six months, your everyday life will be more active, and you will be more opinionated because you will identify strongly with your ideas! Don’t try to coerce others into thinking as you do. Meanwhile, this is an upbeat day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next six months, you will identify strongly with what you own. This is why you will spend more money on beautiful things. (However, this influence might also create disputes about possessions and money with others.) Entertain at home today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Every two years, Mars is in your sign for six weeks. However, today Mars enters your sign to stay for six months! This will give you a tremendous boost of energy. Go team go! Starting today, which is fun and friendly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is another sociable, fun-loving day for you! Once again, you will have a strong focus on money, cash flow and your possessions. Meanwhile, you might start to become involved in some kind of behind-the-scenes activity that’s going to go on for months ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a romantic, playful day for you! The moon happens to be dancing with Venus in your sign, which promotes good feelings with everyone, and in particular, it encourages flirtations and “eyes across a crowded room.” Friends and groups might help you attain your goals in the next six months.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are admired by others today. In fact, this admiration might extend to a flirtation with a boss or someone in a position of authority? Ironically, you might prefer to hide behind the scenes. In the next six months, your ambition will be aroused as never before!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have a chance to do something different and exciting! It might be different in a minor way; or it could be different in a big way! In the next six months, you will be keen to travel and give yourself a change of scenery. This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially who are a bit unusual.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Someone is definitely attracted to you today. You might encounter this person through a financial transaction or something to do with the wealth and resources of another person. (Disputes about shared property might arise in the next six months.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have to be accommodating and cooperative with others because the moon is opposite your sign. Fear not because you will enjoy doing this. Quite possibly, the person you have to accommodate will become a romantic interest for you? Many things are possible today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In an unusual planetary configuration, you will start to work hard and get busy trying to get things done. Your ambition to continue at this pace will continue for six months! Keep in mind that even though you are keen to work hard, others might not share your enthusiasm. (They’re not being lazy.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lucky you! For the next six months, you will demand to be yourself and do your own thing. You will feel playful, rebellious and very romantic with loved ones. If you’re involved in sports, you will be high energy and competitive! Fun stuff ahead!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Increased chaos and activity on the home front are likely for the next six months, which means that many of you will be involved in renovations, residential moves or high-energy situations with family members. Today you will love to cocoon at home and relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Joan Allen (1956) shares your birthday. You are friendly, warm and gracious because you like to get along with others. You’re confident, poised and polished. You work hard for what you want. It’s important to take time for solitude this year because it’s a year of learning as well as teaching. You might deepen your religious or spiritual beliefs.

