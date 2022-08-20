The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky respond to Game 1 loss with a 100-62 romping of Liberty in Game 2

Kahleah Copper, whose status was in question ahead of Game 2, finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

By  Annie Costabile
   
As far as responding to a loss goes, the Sky couldn’t have sent a stronger message

With their backs against the wall, facing elimination on their home court, the reigning champion Sky came out and didn’t just attack the Liberty — they buried them. Defensively they stifled their opponent, allowing just nine made field goals in the first half. Offensively, they were as in sync as they’ve been all year, sacrificing a good shot for a great one.

James Wade’s team went into the half with a 24-point lead and extended it to 39 by the fourth en route to a 100-62 win, forcing a Game 3 in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Their mission to “Recrown Skytown” lives to see another day.

Kahleah Copper’s status was in question after she appeared to suffer a non-contact injury at the end of the Sky’s practice less than 24 hours ahead of Game 2. She spent about 15 minutes in the trainer's room before limping off the practice court to the Sky’s locker room. Wade insisted that nothing happened despite a handful of media members witnessing her crumble to the floor firsthand.

Saturday afternoon she played like she was more than just fine. Copper opened the game with a three from the wing nearest the Sky’s bench and finished with a game-high 20 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Candace Parker had another double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with her four assists and two blocks. Three other Sky players finished scoring in double figures, including Courtney Vandersloot had a near double-double with 16 points, 9 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Wade’s starting five spent the last five minutes of the game watching from the bench, and no one played more than 26 minutes Saturday afternoon.

A time for Tuesday’s deciding Game 3 has yet to be determined.

