The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chicago Air and Water Show persists through rain and late director’s absence: ‘Seeing this, it gives me joy’

The annual lakefront spectacular returned to the city Saturday after two years of altered or canceled shows due to the pandemic.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Chicago Air and Water Show persists through rain and late director’s absence: ‘Seeing this, it gives me joy’
A person jumps from a helicopter into Lake Michigan as part of the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show. Saturday, August 20, 2022.

A frogman jumps from a helicopter into Lake Michigan on Saturday as part of the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands of eyes locked on Nickolas Orozco as he fell through the sky toward the shore of Lake Michigan on Saturday.

His plummet toward the ground was only slowed by a parachute, and the feeling was incomparable, he said. It was tough to describe, but he settled on the word “peaceful.”

“The feeling is truly indescribable,” Orozco, 30, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s nothing I can compare it to. Jumping out of a plane is one of the most peaceful feelings I’ve ever experienced.”

Orozco, a parachute maintenance technician for the U.S. Army for the past eight years, was one of many military members showcasing their skills at the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend.

The show, a Chicago summer staple for more than 60 years, returned in full force to North Avenue Beach with thousands of spectators and military members flocking to the lake. Shows the last two years were canceled or scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights led the show, but they were joined by representatives from the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department and other military flights.

Chicagoans and visitors leaned back, their necks nearing 90-degree angles to watch as various planes and jets shot through the air overhead. The deafening roar of the planes drowned out conversations and elicited “oohs” and “aahs” from the captive audience, and later military-grade boats and ships held their attention while traversing Lake Michigan.

But this year’s show, a welcome reunion after two years that bucked tradition, lacked one principal member: Rudy Malnati Jr., who had directed the show for three decades. Malnati died in December at age 65 after five years living with gallbladder cancer.

While his family — wife Annette and children Holly, 22, and Rudy, 15 — attended the show this year, they felt his absence.

“It’s really overwhelming,” Annette Malnati told the Sun-Times. “I’ve been all over the place this week, but seeing this, it gives me joy.”

Malnati, who founded the Pizano’s restaurant chain and is the half-brother of Lou Malnati of legendary Chicago pizza fame, grew up in Streeterville and worked for the city’s park district before becoming a leading member of the Air and Water Show, his wife said.

The show and the effort put into it were quintessential parts of his life, said his family, who live in Lake Forest.

“I grew up going since I was very little,” Holly Malnati said. “My dad had me at the air show when I was in a stroller.”

This year, the U.S. Navy added an F-35C Legacy II to its Legacy Flight to incorporate a “Missing Man” in remembrance of Malnati.

“It was his world; he put his heart and soul into it,” his wife said of the air show.

The show was intermittently interrupted as rain made its way through the city, causing the crowd to thin during the afternoon.

But some stuck it out, umbrellas extended and windbreakers on. “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Sweet Caroline” played over the speakers.

Ken O’Rourke, a 25-year Navy veteran from Holland, Michigan, hoisted his 5-year-old granddaughter, Hadley, onto his hip, spinning her around to the beat without an umbrella or a care. Other spectators cheered and grinned, watching the two embrace the less-than-ideal weather.

Hadley and her brother, Connor, came with their grandpa to watch their dad, Ryan O’Rourke, a Golden Knight, jump from planes and wow the audience. Connor looks up to his dad, but he has other plans.

“I want to fly the jets,” said Connor, 9.

Ken O’Rourke has been to the Chicago show before, but this was the first time Hadley and Connor saw their dad in action. But the family was there to watch the whole show, not just the Golden Knights, and they stuck around through the rain.

“It was wonderful, [the weather] broke for us to see the beginning of the show,” Ken O’Rourke said. “But we want to give everybody a chance to shine, even in the rain.”

Next Up In News
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park shooting
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
Chicago cop paralyzed from shooting released from rehab center: ‘This will not keep him down’
Starbucks store in Edgewater becomes latest to unionize
All-hands-on-deck time for Bailey if he wants to get his message out
The Latest
Until recently, you couldn’t stroll through an airport in Canada without seeing Lisa LaFlamme, the CTV news anchor who said she was fired for letting her hair go silver during COVID lockdown.
Columnists
Acclaimed Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme accuses bosses of firing her for letting her hair go gray
LaFlamme was a woman atop a male-dominated industry, so not always treated seriously. Her decision to stop dying her hair made national headlines in Canada.
By Neil Steinberg
 
AP22232612525786.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky respond to Game 1 loss with a 100-62 romping of Liberty in Game 2
Kahleah Copper, whose status was in question ahead of Game 2, finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting.
By Annie Costabile
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa makes a pitching change Friday in Cleveland.
White Sox
Deja one and two: Tony La Russa issues second intentional walk on 1-2 count
Walk to Gonzalez didn’t figure in 5-2 loss to Guardians but adds more scrutiny to White Sox manager’s performance
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A Chicago Police Detective uses a pen to hold up a shell casing at the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Crime
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park shooting
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 