The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

Man’s body recovered from ‘Playpen’ in Lake Michigan

The man’s body was recovered about 5 p.m. from the lake near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He has not been identified.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man’s body recovered from ‘Playpen’ in Lake Michigan
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man’s body was recovered Saturday evening from Lake Michigan in an area known as the Playpen.

Sun-Times file photo

A body was recovered Saturday from Lake Michigan in an area known locally as the “Playpen,” officials said.

The man’s body was recovered about 5 p.m. from the lake near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He has not been identified.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

Authorities have been searching for a man who was presumed to have drowned after he fell from a boat in the area Wednesday.

The Playpen is a popular spot for boaters, due to its designation as a no-wake zone and its protection from waves by break walls. Boats there are known to tie together and the area has a reputation for partying.

Earlier this week, police and fire officials urged people to “please be responsible” after three apparent drownings occurred in the area within two days, which followed a horrific accident last weekend when a woman’s legs were severed when a boat backed into a raft she was on.

Next Up In News
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey
Chicago Air and Water Show persists through rain and late director’s absence: ‘Seeing this, it gives me joy’
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park shooting
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
The Latest
The contract standoff between the Bears and Roquan Smith has ended.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 231: Roquan’s back
What’s next now that the Bears linebacker has ended his hold-in?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, seen here as part of a pile Thursday, were playing with the Bears starters on Saturday.
Bears
Teven Jenkins stays with starters after ‘good first outing’
Perhaps more surprisingly: Larry Borom played right tackle with the first-teamers on Saturday instead of Riley Reiff.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_107543190.jpg
Bears
Showdown with LB Roquan Smith is a big victory for Bears GM Ryan Poles
The rookie general manager didn’t flinch when his best player held out and stood his ground after Roquan accused him of negotiating in bad faith. Now Poles has to earn the respect of a player he feels has disrespected him. “My loyalty lies with the City of Chicago,” Roquan said.
By Mark Potash
 
The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom lashes a tying double in the 11th inning Saturday against the Brewers before injuring his left ring finger soon after.
Cubs
Patrick Wisdom out indefinitely with injured ring finger
Wisdom was in obvious pain while walking off the field accompanied by a trainer, and manager David Ross said he was scheduled to undergo X-rays.
By Mark Gonzales
 
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood
The girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 