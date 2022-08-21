The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again for friends, family in Georgia

The ceremony follows last month’s quickie wedding at a Las Vegas drive-through chapel.

By  Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
   
SHARE Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again for friends, family in Georgia
GettyImages_1358671061.jpg

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Affleck’s movie “The Tender Bar” in December.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend.

But instead of in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.

According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday.

The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl” and became engaged but didn’t wed at the time.

Paparazzi have feverishly trailed the couple since they rekindled their romance last year, from the earliest stages of the courtship, to their red carpet debut at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and their recent honeymoon in Paris.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

Next Up In Entertainment
Passionate Duran Duran set at United Center shows off the band’s breadth
Dear Abby: I couldn’t walk her dog on short notice, so she dumped me
Horoscope for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey
Chicago Air and Water Show persists through rain and late director’s absence: ‘Seeing this, it gives me joy’
Dear Abby: I hate our town and want to leave, but husband won’t budge
The Latest
Lee Hodges hands out backpacks full of supplies to parents and students that have gathered at William F. Finkl Academy at a Back to School Bash earlier this month. Classes start Monday for Chicago Public Schools.
Education
As schools reopen Monday, CPS struggles to fill new jobs aimed at helping students recover from pandemic learning loss
The latest district data shows most of the more than 500 new interventionist positions created to help kids struggling academically haven’t been filled.
By Nader Issa
 
merlin_107322267.jpg
Bears
Bears notebook: David Montgomery focused on football
The Bears running back could be in a similar situation next year as Roquan Smith is this year — looking for a long-term contract after establishing himself as a consistently productive player. But he was unfazed by Smith not getting the deal he was looking for.
By Mark Potash
 
Kendall Graveman (left) and Jose Abreu.
White Sox
For 2022 White Sox, it’s never too late to learn from mistakes
“The days we don’t play clean baseball are the days it’s difficult for us to look in the mirror,” reliever Kendall Graveman said. “We have to learn from them.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.
Crime
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Jamari Edwards, 20, faces felony counts of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking in connection to three carjackings that happened over eight days this month.
By Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
 
merlin_107543542.jpg
Bears
Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work
Matt Eberflus is debating whether to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. But as Matt Nagy discovered in 2019, with a developing offense, the more work at game-speed, the better.
By Mark Potash
 