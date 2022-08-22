Horoscope for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a strong day to start your week off because you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. That’s because you’re determined, even fixated, to find the information you need and to follow through and finish the job. You will be fast at discovering hidden information.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today your mind is in a playful mood, which is why you will enjoy mind games, puzzles, crosswords, mysteries, whodunits and practical jokes. You’re also in a curious frame of mind, which is why you might want to learn more about a social outing, something to do with kids or a romantic secret.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus is on home and family; and in particular, you’re interested in tackling some home repairs. This is a good day for family discussions about how to make home improvements and begin a DIY project. In another vein, (different arm) a family secret might be revealed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful not to get caught up in something today because you’re so obsessed about it. It’s like your mind is a stuck record. (Remember those?) This obsession might distract you from the work you need to do, or it might help you get to the bottom of something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, which is why you might see new and different uses for something that you already own. If so, you’ll feel proud of yourself. You will also feel pleased to get use out of something that was just sitting there getting dusty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might encounter somebody today whose ideas have a great effect upon your mind. Or possibly, things will work the other way? You might have a strong effect on somebody else’s thinking? When speaking to others, you will be convincing and persuasive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might spend time reading a mystery or a horror story. Or perhaps you will enjoy solitude and go inside yourself at a deeper level to get a better understanding of the inner dimensions of your own psyche. They say the highest truth is, “Know thyself.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might encounter a friend today or a member of a group who is very persuasive. They might try to persuade you to change your goals, or they might point out new ways of doing something that are better. Your communications with others will be serious and profound.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs (including the police) might make a strong impression on you today. They might have big expectations for you. They might dictate their wishes to you. In turn, you might have demands that you will make on them? It could go either way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions about politics, religion and racial issues will be intense today. Everyone is stuck in their own reality and their own way of seeing things. This is why you won’t persuade someone to change their mind. This is also why someone else won’t persuade you to change your mind, either.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In a way, it’s as if you have X-ray vision today, which is why you will get to the bottom of things, especially matters related to shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes and anything to do with debt or the wealth of someone else. “Just the facts, Ma’am.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be intense and to the point because people are very single-minded, even obsessed about their ideas. (Including you.) You might learn something new today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ty Burrell (1967) shares your birthday. You have excellent comedic timing. You are sensitive and compassionate. You are also a curious combination of being both introverted and outgoing. You are enthusiastic, practical and reliable. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to finish big issues and clean your plate.

