R. Kelly trial resumes Monday. Here’s what happened last week

R Kelly’s trial begins its second week at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Monday, with the Chicago-born singer facing charges related to child pornography and conspiring to rig his 2008 trial in state court, after which he was acquitted.

Here’s what happened in week one.

The case against Kelly

Prosecutors were blunt about their allegations against Kelly and two co-defendants in their opening statements: R. Kelly had sex with children, and his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and one-time assistant, Milton “June” Brown, helped him cover it up when authorities began investigating the singer in 2000.

Kelly is charged with creating child porn when he filmed himself having sex with underage girls, several of whom are expected to testify,and Brown and McDavid allegedly coordinated the scramble to recover tapes and make payoffs to keep them from becoming public.

Testimony two decades in the making

In 2008, jurors at Kelly’s Cook County trial never heard from the alleged victim, a girl who was only 14 when Kelly allegedly filmed her performing sex acts in the basement “log cabin room” at his Lake View mansion. But Wednesday, the now 37-year-old “Jane” — a pseudonym she’s been assigned for the trial —hit the stand as one of the first prosecution witnesses.

Jane said she and her parents lied to detectives investigating allegations against Kelly that surfaced, along with a leaked copy of the video, in 2000 and 2002, and to the state grand jury that would go on to indict Kelly. She testified that she had tired of protecting Kelly by 2019.

In over four hours of testimony, she described meeting Kelly as a starstruck 12-year-old and, by age 14, being abused by Kelly in the first of an “uncountable” number of sexual encounters with the star that continued into her 20s. Her parents also are expected to testify as the trial continues.

Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean has characterized Jane’s change of heart in cynical terms, noting that Kelly and the family had remained close even after he was charged in 2002. Text messages showed Kelly and Jane exchanging birthday greetings and warm messages of support in the days after the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary premiered in 2019.

The Tapes

With cloth barriers installed to obscure the jury and courtroom monitor screens, prosecutors played 20 minutes of footage from three tapes that allegedly show Kelly having sex with underage girls. Some of the video included scenes from the tape that was the key evidence from Kelly’s 2008 trial, though defense lawyers have noted that the VHS cassette used in that trial, which was sent to former Sun-Times music reporter Jim DeRogatis and turned over to police, has disappeared.

Still to come

Prosecutors have yet to call Jane’s parents, and had said they would put more victims on the stand. The trial is expected to last four weeks.

