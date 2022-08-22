The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Fetty Wap pleads guilty to drug charges, faces mandatory prison term

The ‘Trap Queen’ rapper’s conspiracy charge carries a minimum five-year sentence.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Fetty Wap pleads guilty to drug charges, faces mandatory prison term
merlin_107672682.jpg

Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, in 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.

Locke took that step after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend additional years in prison.

Maxwell and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maxwell rose to prominence after “Trap Queen,” his debut single, reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Man’s little jokes about his fiancee disturb her family
‘Chad and JT Go Deep’: Pranksters achieve moments of hilarity playing idiot activists in California
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again for friends, family in Georgia
Passionate Duran Duran set at United Center shows off the band’s breadth
Dear Abby: I couldn’t walk her dog on short notice, so she dumped me
Horoscope for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
The Latest
SJE_091022_Chorus.png
Events
Social Justice in Chicago: The Mexican community’s fight to stay in the city
Join host Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter and author Mike Amezcua at the Printers Row Lit Fest for this in-person discussion on September 10 at 2:30 p.m. CT.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Alex Cheser with his Toyota Prius. Thieves cut the catalytic converter out of his car’s exhaust system last month.
La Voz Chicago
Policía del lado norte pinta catalíticos color rosa neón para hacerlos más difícil de revender
La idea de pintar y marcar los convertidores provino de un residente que vio que otros departamentos de policía estaban haciendo algo similar.
By Jordan Perkins
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 18, 2020, at a gas station in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue.
La Voz Chicago
Balean a cuatro personas en frente de una casa del lado sur
Fueron llevados al hospital y se encuentran en buena condición.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Viktoria de Jong (right) talks to a 4-year-old boy as he sits on his mother’s lap after getting his first COVID-19 shot.
La Voz Chicago
CPS quiere que las vacunas COVID-19 sean obligatorias, pero no puede exigirlas a menos que el estado lo apruebe
Illinois exige que los estudiantes presenten una prueba de vacunación contra una docena de enfermedades, pero no contra el coronavirus.
By Nader Issa
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say
The man, 41, was shot multiple times in the body about 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 