White Sox’ Johnny Cueto named AL Player of Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — White Sox right-hander Johnny Cueto was named the American League Player of the Week for the period of Aug. 15-21, Major League Baseball announced Monday.
Cueto got wins in both of his starts, posting a 0.54 ERA across 16 2⁄3 innings. He struck out five while allowing 11 hits and two walks against the Astros and Guardians, coming within one out of a complete-game shutout Saturday in Cleveland.
Cueto did not allow a runner to advance beyond second base on Saturday at Cleveland.
Cueto is the first White Sox player to win a weekly honor since José Abreu last May and the first pitcher since left-hander Carlos Rodón after Rodon pitched a no-hitter in April 2021.
