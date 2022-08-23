R. Kelly child pornography trial turns to conspiracy to hide sex tapes

R. Kelly’s trial continues in federal court Tuesday, with prosecutors building out the story of Kelly and his entourage’s frenzied search for alleged sex tapes ahead of the singer’s 2002 indictment on state child pornography charges.

As the trial enters its second week, prosecutors called to the stand the mother of the alleged victim at the heart of Kelly’s 2002 case, who testified Monday that she and her husband two decades ago lied to investigators and a state grand jury investigating allegations against Kelly.

Monday, she said an overwrought Kelly wept at a 2002 meeting in an Oak Park hotel as a media firestorm swirled around the singer and an alleged sex tape showing Kelly and the woman’s then 14-year-old daughter, performing sex acts in the basement of Kelly’s Lake View mansion. The singer then paid for the family to take a weeks-long trip to the Bahamas and Cancun to avoid the press. When they returned, she and her husband told investigators there was nothing to the rumors.

“(Kelly) had wanted us to paint this picture, to let them know that it wasn’t my daughter on the tape,” said the woman, who was identified in court by the pseudonym “Susan.”

Kelly’s attorney on cross-examination pointed out that while Susan said she and her husband reported they were “in fear for their life” after the meeting, the family continued to be close with Kelly even after he was indicted in 2002. Susan’s husband, who Susan said died in “July of last year,” was a guitarist who played on several of Kelly’s biggest hits, and Susan continued to attend Kelly’s concerts as recently as 2019.

Susan’s daughter, identified in court as “Jane,” was on the witness stand for some four hours last week, and admitted that she, too, had lied to investigators in 2002 to protect the singer. Text messages from early 2019 seem to show she had a friendly relationship with Kelly until around the time that the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series aired and gave fresh attention to long-running rumors of Kelly’s illicit relationships with underage girls.

Jane, now 37, testified that Kelly sexually abused her when she was just 14 years old, and she and the singer had sex “uncountable” times before she turned 17, including in the footage depicted in a video played last week for jurors. The same scenes, prosecutors have said, were on the tape played for jurors at Kelly’s 2008 trial, when the girl and her mother refused to testify. Kelly was acquitted in that trial, and went on to sell millions more albums before his arrest on federal charges in 2019. Kelly, 55, last year was convicted on federal charges in New York and in June was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

This week, prosecutors are expected to call to the stand several other women who claim they had sex with Kelly as minors, as well as a man who has told investigators Kelly and his inner circle offered him $1 million for a copy of the sex tape showing Kelly and the 14-year-old Jane. Monday, prosecutors called a man who said he questioned Charles Freeman about a copy of the tape he intended to sell to Kelly during a lie-detector test to Charles Freeman in a conference room at a Kansas City hotel in 2000.

