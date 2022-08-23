Horoscope for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to get better organized in the next four weeks. This is why you will do your best to be efficient and effective in everything you do. Oh yes, you want to “work smart!” You might also have a stronger focus on your health as well as a pet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The next four weeks are a playful, fun-loving time, which is why it’s the perfect chance to slip away on a vacation. If you can’t go on a big vacation, take mini-vacations so that you feel you had your chance to play. The arts, romance, and fun times with kids will flourish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next four weeks, your focus will be on home and family. Some of you will be involved with a parent more than usual. In this window of time, you might prefer to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. Family visits and real estate issues will occur.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks — no question. Suddenly, you’ve got places to go, things to do and people to see! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying are some activities that will keep you hopping!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your focus will turn to financial security, earnings and cash flow in the next four weeks. This is why you will focus on banking details, reducing debt and securing your assets. Some of you might also explore new job opportunities. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year, and when it occurs, it gives you a chance to recharge your batteries. Take time to rejuvenate yourself! Enjoy the fact that you will attract favorable situations to you. Bonus!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because your birthday is about a month away, this means your personal year is ending. Therefore, use the next four weeks to think about goals for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Goals keep you on track and make future decision-making easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because you will reach out more to enjoy contact with friends; you will also reach out more to interact with clubs, groups and organizations. Naturally, people will respond to you. This is also a good window for goal setting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be sitting at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, figuratively speaking. This means that bosses, parents, VIPs and the police, will see you in a favorable light. (Even if you don’t do anything special.) Use this advantage to promote your cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Grab every opportunity to travel or do something to expand your horizons in the next four weeks because you have a strong urge to learn something new and seek adventure. Take a course. Take a short trip. Go somewhere you’ve never been before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be more intense than usual, and possibly secretive in the next four weeks, especially if you are dealing with inheritances, insurance disputes and anything to do with shared property or shared wealth. You will prefer to keep your findings to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your closest relationships, marriage partners and close friends will be your focus in the next four weeks. In fact, because you will have more objectivity than usual, you have a chance to see how to improve these relationships.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, director writer Scott Caan (1976) shares your birthday. You are caring and compassionate and will go out of your way to help others. You are also creative and have a fun sense of humor. People respect you. This year is the beginning of a new, nine-year cycle for you, which means you must remain open, courageous and flexible. Get ready to explore new avenues!

