Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Smallmouth, shoreline salmon/trout, drum, bluegill, catfish, coho

Fishing for active smallmouth and the spurts of shoreline salmon and trout around Chicago lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

Joe Wilk finally got his king Tuesday after catching a brown trout Monday at Montrose Harbor. Provided by Park Bait

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

fishing report Kings starting to be caught better every day. Lures and crankbaits mostly. Steelhead and Browns being caught casting but it’s time to start using a slip bobber set up with spawn sacs, larger minnows or night crawlers. No perch or smallmouth reports.

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said not a lot of salmon reports, but a 17-pounder was caught at 63rd, some schools spotted at the Burnham pipe recently.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said some kings and steelhead off the piers, Moonshine in orange hot lure; some trolling for kings in 30-40. “Definitely on the tip of everything going on. Nice looking Chinook, not looking smoked up yet.”

A salmon caught Tuesday morning in 40 feet of water out of Portage by a regular customer of Slez’s Biat Shop. Provided

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted the photo above and this:

Few kings and cohos being had outside burns ditch in 40 to 45ft of water mag spoons and plugs taking fish.

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said a few steelhead Monday off the pier.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season is June 15 to Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley found good summer panfish action. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-water temps are starting to come down with the cooler overnights. Bass are very good during evening hours on rock humps working drop shot rigs. A few can be caught on top water baits just before dark. Crappie and bluegill are good during morning hours. At first light work small paddle tails through schools that are busting baitfish to the surface. As morning goes on, working an IJO Plastics pannie crawler along the wind blown outside weedlines will continue to take active biters. Here is the nature pic of the week [below]. Time to stretch the legs. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Nature photo of thee week. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, The only fishing I did this week was on Saturday afternoon, between downpours.The influx of water livened things up:some nice bluegills and huge sunfish were caught on a small foam beetle pattern.the funny thing is I never took the phone out, never captured a single image.Ordinarily a sunfish that dwarfs my hand would be a memorable fish and worthy of a photo, but at this pond, it’s routine.It’s nice to have a place so productive that it’s made me jaded about large fish. . . . Pete

Rob Abouchar with a channel catfish. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The water is clearing slowly and cooling and the fishing is a little better. I caught a small bass off the dock and it was the first in weeks. The gill action remains good and I caught a few real bulls again on the red trout worms. Another species came on the same day a nice channel cat.Hopefully the fishing will continue to improve with cool nights ahead. On the music front the summer tour for the conscious rockers in support of the album. Os wrapped up.Possibility a wild hare gig. The top reggae club... would be a real milestone for me. Also on Sunday the midnite mile band close the show wit a bang at the 56 music festival in mount prospect.The man who is one of the best curators said the boys stole the show for the weekend.As Frank Zappa said music is the best Tight lines and good health! Rob

As always, the music report just brightens my day.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Kyle TepperatTriangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said some walleye being caught around shallow docks on Channel and Marie, crawlers or leeches; white bass going on all lakes, Petite the best, on the usual baits, especially in white; muskie going, especially on Channel, bucktails good; decent pike on south end of Channel; lots of channel catfish on live or cut bait fairly shallow; a few big flatheads being caught in the river; bluegill are good around docks.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: The Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jesse Gonzalez with a big carp from the Chicago River. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photos above and below and this:

Hi Dale hows it going Still out here chasing these Brown Torpedos and still having luck, my brother [Jesse Gonzalez] caught this beast a few days ago, weight was 27 pounds 37 in caught on a hair rig/pack bait. A day later Big T caught this beast, 19 pounds 30 in

Big T with a big carp from the Chicago River. Provided by Jeffrey Wiliams

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, LaSalle and Heidecke are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Delavan 8/22/22 through 8/29/22 Northern Pike fishing has been spotty with the cooling water temperatures and the severe weather. Some fish can be caught in the 19-20 ft. range. Six to eight inch suckers seem to be the preferred bait. I’ve been averaging about 3-4 fish per trip, down from the mid-summer average of 8-10. As the water cools, the northern pike will move shallow, in the 12-15 ft. weeds. This makes them accessible to the crank bait and jerk bait fishermen. By far the best color is fire tiger. I usually fish large depth radars or Bagley’s on my musky gear. I prefer to use monofilament line instead of Dacron line for less visibility. The best locations were by the gray condos and the weed bed by Assembly Park. Walleye Pike fishing was fairly good last week. The fish are starting to become more active. I caught my largest numbers since spring on Sunday 8/25. The fish have been in 17-22 ft. of water. I’ve been using night crawlers almost exclusively. I fish them on a single hook with a large split shot or with a large lindy rig. I also caught several fish last week casting Kalin grubs on 1/8 oz darter head. I position the boat in about 20 ft. of water and cast toward the weed line. I do not tip the twister tail with any live bait. A slow retrieve is a necessity. The best location has been by the Island and by the Village Supper club. As fall approaches the larger fish will become more active. Crappie fishing continues to be excellent. They are still associating with the 9-12 ft weed beds. I have only been using small plastic cubby jigs, I prefer yellow or purple. Many anglers are also having success with small crappie shiners fished on a slip bobber. When fishing small plastics, I have found the slower the retrieve the better. I slowly dance the light jig through the submergent weeds. Some of the crappies I caught last week averaged 12 inches. The best location for me was by Willow Point and by Delmar subdivision pier. Bluegills and Perch are still biting however the size was quite a bit smaller than in past weeks. Most of the anglers fishing for them are anchoring in 15-19 ft. of water. Big Reds are really the only baits to use. Most of the action has been off of Assembly Park. Follow the large groups of boats and you’ll find the fish. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

DOWNSTATE

Gene Jarka with a largemouth bass from Hennepin Canal. Provided

Gene Jarka emailed the photo above and this:

Hello Dale, I thought I would send you my personal best of the year that I caught this past weekend in the morning on the Hennepin Canal . The bass have been stingy after a long summer of pressure, so I have been throwing everything , including the kitchen sink at them.This one hit a Floating J-11 Rapala used as a top water. I’ve been picking up some smaller ones on senko and trick worms. Tight lines , Gene Jarka Princeton , Illinois.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open through Sept. 5. Closed Mondays, except for Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Summer hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano with his best smallmouth bass from the Fox River in the last week. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Fished the Fox River again for smallmouth several days last week, Kane County. Levels were extremely low before the rainfall over the weekend, bite was mostly tough. Got a nice 18 incher (see photo) on topwater at dusk on Friday shortly before the storm arrived. Bite was still slow Saturday morning but found an 18.5 incher under a flowing drainpipe. Can sense fall approaching out there lately. Air temps much more comfortable last week compared to the dog days of summer…

He’s right about sensing the approach of fall. I’ve thought the same thing the last couple days.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported slower effort with mainly catfish, some walleye caught from Montgomery dam to Oswego.

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, . . . I didn’t fish the Fox watershed at all, but did take a good look at it during the rain over the weekend.Water was coming up and there was more current than there had been, but clarity wasn’t affected at all.It really looked prime. Pete

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 8/22/22 through 8/29/22 Fishing overall on Lake Geneva has been okay. There have been some really good days but they seem to be mixed in with some lousy ones. With the stable weather, there is really no rhyme or reason to the sporadic days. Walleye fishing has been very good. All the fish are being caught at night. The best depth has been 14-19 ft of water. Most of the success is coming on either night crawlers fished on a crawler harness or crank baits. I like the Rapalla number 13, trolling is the best presentation. The best location has been either by Trinkes, Geneva Bay or in Fontana. Largemouth bass fishing has been spotty. There is a very good top water bite in about 10-12 ft of water over the shallow weeds. Some bass are being caught Carolina rigging in 20-25 ft. of water. I prefer using the Arkie crawling grub or Zoom lizards. Green/pumpkin have been producing most of the fish. While guiding I’ve been catching most of my fish on night crawlers, there have been a lot of them but the average size is about 12 inches. I’ve been working depths of 12-14 ft. The best location for me is by Knollwood or Coleman’s point. Smallmouth bass are starting to show up again. They are still pretty deep. Most of the success is coming between 20 and 25 ft. of water. I’ve caught several fish also fishing for northern pike in greater than 30 ft of water. Most of the action has come off split shotting night crawlers and either using a lindy rig or a split shot rig with a number 4 split shot. The best location has been by the Fontana Beach or by Black Point. Bluegills are still very deep. The best depth has been 29-30 ft. They are biting on small ice jigs tipped with small red worms. The best approach is straight lining beneath the boat. Look for them in Williams Bay by either Gage Marine or in front of the swim beach. Smaller bluegills can be picked up drifting night crawlers while bass fishing. I’ve been having most of my success in 12-14 ft of water. Good Luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris (left) found some very good bluegill action with Mike Zindrick in Wisconsin. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 8/21/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake – Bluegill fishing remains excellent on Big Green.Try working around cribs in twenty-five feet of water with a drop shot rig with a half of a red worm threaded on a No. 6 aberdeen hook.Walleye fishing is improving with the cooler weather we are experiencing.Trolling No. 5 deep diving Berkley Flickr Shad crankbaits on trolling board along the weed edge in 12 – 15 feet of water allows me to cover water quickly.Let out 40 to 45 feet of line and troll at 1.8 to 2.2 miles per hour.Smallmouth bass fishing is fair in 8 to 10 feet of water.Try drop shot or Ned rigs. Fox Lake – Last week’s rain showers has dirtied the water on Fox Lake.Nonetheless, largemouth bass are zeroing in on rattling crankbaits worked across rocky points off the islands.Northern pike fishing is good on bladed lures.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

JR and Abigail Barz with their guide Sid Johnson and smallmouth bass from Sister Bay in Door County, Wisconsin. Provided

Bill Barz emailed the photo above and this;

Dale, JR and Abigail Barz of Elmhurst, along with their dad Bob and grandpa Bill, landed 27 small mouth bass in Lake Michigan’s -Sister Bay - in Door County Wisconsin 2 weeks ago.Sid Johnson of Silver Strike Fishing was again their guide this year.The bass ranged in weight from 1 to 3 pounds with all putting up great fights.Sid had them fishing with plastic worms just above the bottom of the bay.All fish were released. Great time for the 5th year with Sid. Bill Barz

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson with a smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this;

Hi Dale - Heidecke lake today (Sunday) morning and the smallmouth bite went from good to great from early morning on. The Bass were picky really only eating finesse style baits. I did try surface lures, diving crainkbaits and jig/ trailer but slow with those methods. I think the overcast skies and early fog played into that. 4 total species today including largemouth, white bass and freshwater drum but smallmouth were consistent all day. The lake is at 78 with some weeds laying down a bit as summer continues. Catch and release

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

ILLINOIS RIVER

The photo at the very top came from an outing Monday morning with Pete Riedesel (see Fishin Friend Guide Service on Facebook). We were targeting smallmouth bass with topwaters, but also caught some white bass on topwaters; as well as smallmouth and white bass with traditional lures for white bass; and picked up a pair of sauger by trolling one rod as we moved from spot to spot.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Nate Green with a smallmouth bass from a Kankakee River outing with Matt Mullady. Provided

Larry Green tweeted the photo above and this on Saturday:

Only a Friday trip with Matt Mullady Nate Green lands a nice smallmouth from the Kankakee River

George Peters with his personal best largemouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Backwater Largemouth my personal best about 4 pounds

Here’s his main report:

Hi Dale, kkk was fairly low and clear as of Friday, weekend rain could change that. Also this summer has seen excessive weed growth. This will become a problem as they die off and float in fall. Many small fish on minnow and crawfish lures and flies. This18 on minnow jerk bait.

He added the photo below and this:

My nature pict. Of the week. A perfect web in the early fog on the Kankakee. G. Peters

Spider web early morning on the Kankakee River. George Peters

More nature photos, I like it.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

James Baranski with a smallmouth bass from Lake Michigan. Provided

James Baranski messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, smallie report from Lake Michigan last Friday. Another tale of 2 weeks. Last trip was epic 2 weeks ago with a few 4’s a few 3.5’s and a bunch of 1.5 to 2 pounders. Friday yielded about 10 with mostly shorts and by shorts meant 8 inches. I did manage a 2.6lb and lost one the same size. Bait fish have scattered from the rock to hard bottom transitions and so have the smallies.

Dave Dempsey with a largemouth bass from the lakefront. Provided

Dave Dempsey messaged on Instagram about a number of good varied catches, including the photo above. On Tuesday, he found good drum action around the pipe.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of Chicago, lots of small coho around and big lakers in 120-140; biting on about everything. Mornings more important than afternoons. Out of North Point in 150-250 for big coho, lakers, steelhead and a few Chinook. “The Air Show was pretty good, The Raptors were unbelievable.”

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Mid-August, one of the slower times for some species (Musky, Walleye) but a good time for Bass, Bluegill and Crappies. Narrow leaf cabbage is fading, losing color, leaves and generally looking pretty shabby!Despite some warm afternoons, cool nights can have a negative affect on morning bites.Yet, overall, there is plenty of good fishing still. Bluegill:Very Good – Get away from the shallows and pitch offerings of beavertails or worms on 1/32 – 1/16 oz jigs along deep weeds for Gills hovering 4-8’ down in 12-16’ of water.Nice 7 ½-9 eaters! Largemouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Wacky Worms and 4 worms on swimheads worked in same areas we were finding Gills.Evenings, especially the warmer ones, work top-water. Smallmouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Drop-shotting 3 Gulp Alive Minnows, Xzone Finesse Slammers and TRD Crawz have been hot worked along outside coontail edges or over deep rock/gravel humps.Ned rigging and tube jigs also very effective right now. Crappie:Good – Best where deep wood can be found.Also casting small spinners, beetle spins over green weeds or grasses in 8-12’. Yellow Perch:Good-Fair - Broad leaf (tobacco) cabbage best in 5-8’.Work pockets using light weedless jigs tipped with ½ crawlers. Musky:Fair-Good – Top-water has been very good early mornings, late afternoon and after dark.Prop baits, creepers, Hog Wobbler all are producing fish.Bucktails, glide baits during the later mornings and early afternoon.Natural colors work best.Crappie pattern has been very good.Look for cabbage weeds. Walleye:Fair – Evenings best over rock humps using full crawlers on 1/4 - 3/8 oz jigs, Lindy Rigs or drop-shotting.Some early morning action in same areas.What little weed bite being reported on cloudy days on windward edges. Northern Pike:Fair – A few reports from anglers catching nicer Pike casting for Musky.Live bait seems to be preference for deeper weed edge fish. Traffic is getting a little lighter on lakes as schools and sports start.Average lake surface temps about 70-72 degrees, not a lot of change as of yet.But, as mentioned earlier, some weeds are starting to die back for the season. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted the photo above and this:

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported walleye picking up again, a 24-incher last week; catfish on the dam wall; crappie deep; bass still hitting some topwater; hybrid stripers going late evening on topwaters.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11-8 daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Scott DeCore and the Hawg Gone team with another successful day Lake Michigan. Facebook photo

Jose Guiterrez emailed about Scott DeCore and his Hawg Gone team continuing a dominating streak this summer with another first, moved into first in the Salmon Unlimited Jack Pot Series after the third leg of out of Racine.

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said silver fish are in 90-130; perch spotty from 25-51, find a school and pick some off; a few steelhead Monday off the pier; catfishing is good in the river.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: