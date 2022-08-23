The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Kroger opens new warehouse in Maywood to expand delivery service

Customers will receive groceries directly from the Kroger warehouse when they order from the Mariano’s website, instead of only having third-party delivery options such as Instacart or Shipt.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
A blue and white Kroger van sits outside a house.

People in the Chicago metropolitan area will be able to receive their grocery deliveries directly from the Maywood warehouse.

Provided

Kroger Co., which owns Mariano’s stores in the Chicagoland area, opened a new warehouse at 1900 Maywood Drive in Maywood on Tuesday to make home grocery deliveries to people who live in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Customers will receive groceries directly from the Kroger warehouse in a temperature-regulated van when they place their order on the Mariano’s website, instead of only having third-party delivery options such as Instacart or Shipt.

A spokesperson for Kroger said the warehouse will create 180 new jobs for people in the area.

It will also make groceries more accessible for people in the neighborhood — Maywood has been designated a food desert by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Their facility replaces a blighted area while adding new jobs and revenues that aid in the revitalization of our community,” Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker said in a news release. “We are happy to welcome a partner that works to address our food desert designation and look to evolving collaboration with them.”

