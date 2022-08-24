The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
R. Kelly lawyers to question man who allegedly tracked down tapes showing sex abuse of minor girl

Charles Freeman said he located tapes for the singer ahead of his 2002 indictment on child pornography charges and was promised a $1 million reward.

By  Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
   
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters on March 22, 2019 into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The trial of R. Kelly will pick up Wednesday with lawyers for the Grammy-winning singer questioning a confidant whom Kelly allegedly hired to round up child pornography tapes that featured the singer with underage girls ahead of Kelly’s 2008 trial in Cook County.

As authorities were investigating allegations about Kelly having sex with underage girls in 2001, Kelly reached out to Charles Freeman to track down a VHS tape that allegedly showed the singer having sex with a 14-year-old girl and offered a $1 million reward, Freeman testified Tuesday.

Freeman, who had known Kelly since the early 1990s, said he delivered the tape —and quickly made copies, because he wanted to make sure he got paid.

Over two hours on the witness stand Tuesday, Freeman described a years-long quest to collect what he claimed he was owed —as well as his alleged search for a second tape shortly before Kelly went to trial on child pornography charges in 2008. Lawyers for Kelly and his co-defendants, former business manager Derrel McDavid and assistant Milton “June” Brown, are expected to question Freeman when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago began Aug. 15, 2022, and is expected to last for about a month. Here’s what you need to stay informed:

In her opening statement, Kelly lawyer Jennifer Bonjean cast Freeman as a hustler and extortionist, and is sure to try to discredit the Kansas City, Mo., businessman.

On the stand, Freeman admitted that, even after giving up hope of collecting all of the $1 million he expected from Kelly, he never went to authorities with tapes he knew showed a minor being sexually abused. Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeannine Appenteng why he didn’t go to police, Freeman said bluntly: “Because the police wasn’t going to pay me a million dollars.”

Freeman testified he kept the tapes until 2019, when he gave them to his lawyer, who said “police was coming to get me because my name came up, that I was holding on to child pornography for Robert Kelly.”

Freeman testified that he went to an address in Atlanta given to him by Kelly and recovered the tape —then quickly dubbed three copies, because he had doubts Kelly would pay out the million he’d promised. McDavid allegedly made him take a lie-detector test to prove the tape was real and that he hadn’t made copies. Freeman said he passed.

Freeman got $100,000 then, but when Kelly said the tape wasn’t an original, it began a years-long saga of threats by Freeman and six-figure payoffs from Kelly, with some of the cash delivered by McDavid and Brown, Freeman said.

Kelly, who already has been convicted on federal child trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, is on trial in his hometown for creating child pornography and allegedly rigging his 2008 state trial by bribing key witnesses and paying acquaintances like Freeman to hide incriminating videos.

The trial, now in its eighth day, is expected to last as long as four weeks.

Kelly, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in his New York case, and still faces charges in Cook County.

