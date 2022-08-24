Criss Henderson resigns as executive director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Criss Henderson is stepping down as executive director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater at the end of the year, it was announced Wednesday.

Henderson was among the leadership team that steered the theater from its earliest days in 1990 to its stature today as a Tony Award-winning, internationally acclaimed company.

The move follows the announcement earlier this year that founder and artistic director Barbara Gaines will depart the company in mid-2023.

“After more than three decades of extraordinary experiences and a lot of recent reflection, I have decided there are new creative chapters and artistic projects that I want to bring to fruition outside of the day-to-day operations of running a theater. As Chicago Shakespeare passes its 36th year, I feel the theater is ready for an infusion of fresh perspectives and next-generation vision,” Henderson said via statement.

The theater’s move to its Navy Pier home and the opening of The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare are two of the milestones of Henderson’s tenure with the company.

“Interim leadership” will be in place before his departure while the board of directors conducts an international search for a new team to replace Henderson and Gaines, Tuesday’s announcement said. Henderson will serve as a consultant with the company through 2023 “to support a smooth leadership transition.”

“It has been a great honor to help build this company from, literally, ‘two planks and a passion’ into the leading and essential arts organization it is today,” Henderson said.

