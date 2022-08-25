The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Editorials Commentary

No child should have to sit through a 2-hour bus ride to get to school

We understand the challenges and appreciate that CPS is prioritizing buses for special education and homeless students, but it is not acceptable for any student — let alone one who has a disability — to spend four hours a day on a bus, five days a week.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE No child should have to sit through a 2-hour bus ride to get to school
A student walks off the bus at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

A student walks off the bus at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Most able-bodied adults would have difficulty with a two-hour commute to work and then having to make another lengthy trip back home.

So it isn’t hard to imagine the toll nearly four hours on a school bus would take on a special needs child.

Barely sleeping or eating and tearily begging not to go to school is how Clarissa Edwards’ daughter has been reacting since enduring the nightmarishly-long bus rides this week.

Edwards’ daughter, who attends a Northbrook school because Chicago Public Schools doesn’t have a school that can address her needs, is among the 3% to 4% of city-based students who have had to sit through two-hour bus rides, both ways.

Another 365 students have bus routes that are over an hour and a half, CPS officials acknowledged Wednesday, as Sun-Times education reporter Nader Issa found.

Editorial

Editorial

The school bus driver shortage isn’t unique to Chicago. The nation is struggling to find bus drivers, both for schools and transit agencies. So we understand the challenges.

But while CPS is prioritizing buses for special education and homeless students, it is simply not acceptable for any student — let alone one who has a disability — to spend four hours a day on a bus five days a week.

When a child is spending that much time in transit, when can they find the time to get homework done or spend time with family?

Bus drivers who pick up CPS students are being paid at least $20 an hour this year and could get up to $25 an hour, depending on their experience. That’s a much-needed jump from the minimum $16 an hour some drivers were earning before.

CPS officials say the current compensation is comparable to the rates bus drivers in the suburbs earn.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

But driving in Chicago ought to pay more. As well, the monthly $500 stipend being offered to parents if they want to opt out of transportation isn’t enough.

The busing CPS is required to legally provide for Edwards’ daughter is the best option for the family, since Edwards has to work and drop off her other child in the mornings.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez has asked that Edwards and other parents “be patient” and give the school system a couple more weeks to “get more efficient on the routes.”

The sooner, the better. The children sitting through long bus rides have been patient enough.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Biden’s student loan ‘fixes’ go beyond forgiving debt — and that’s a good thing
Thanks, Dr. Fauci, for working to keep us all safe
Monkeypox cases show signs of slowing down — but keep prevention moving forward
Monuments committee says Goodbye Columbus, but its work mustn’t end there
Massive scale of pandemic fraud is a warning to prepare now, before the next crisis
Transforming an abandoned Englewood rail line is important step to reinvigorating the community
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Aug. 5 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Columnists
If Trump is charged with real crimes, he’ll need more than bluster to save himself
Unless you believe former president’s mutually contradictory alibis, the Big Man would appear to have some explaining to do.
By Gene Lyons
 
Former President Donald Trump.
Columnists
The stakes are high if Donald Trump is prosecuted
What if Trump is tried and acquitted? How much stronger will he seem to the base?
By Mona Charen
 
Teven Jenkins blocks George Karlaftis in the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs earlier this month.
Bears
Bears notebook: Teven Jenkins ready for his final audition at right guard
The 2021 second-round draft pick, demoted to backup right tackle earlier in training camp, is on the verge of finding a new home just nine days after he switched positions. “[I’m] a lot more comfortable than when I started,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Ellis Lakeview, 4624 S. Ellis Ave., Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021. | Mengshin Lin/Sun-Times
Chicago
South Side tenants file class-action lawsuit against troubled building owner
Residents from the Ellis Lakeview Apartments are seeking financial compensation from a South Side building owner after having to live with mold, rodents and plumbing issues, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after his release from a night in juvenile detention earlier this month.
Crime
Teen battered by Oak Lawn police officers in viral video charged with illegal possession of gun
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, spent six days in a hospital after the beating. Police say officers were preventing the teen from reaching a for a gun.
By Mitch Dudek
 