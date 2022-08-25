The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
R. Kelly trial continues as prosecutors outline singer’s scramble to recover sex tapes

Defense lawyers have cast witnesses who are still expected to testify about the hunt for the tapes as as opportunists who sought to extort the singer.

By  Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
   
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.

Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County. The pair are now on on trial together, along with former Kelly assistant Milton “June” Brown, in federal court for allegedly conspiring to buy off witnesses and recover incriminating sex tapes showing the R&B star with underage girls.

Sun-Times file photo

Prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses Thursday who will testify about R&B star R. Kelly’s frenzied search for sex tapes that allegedly showed the singer abusing underage girls before and after his 2002 indictment on child pornography charges in Cook County.

Kelly, who is on trial along with his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and ex-assistant Milton “June” Brown, is charged with a conspiracy to hide the tapes —and the alleged victim —in what allegedly became a successful effort to beat his prosecution.

On Wednesday, defense lawyers piled on Charles Freeman, who had testified the singer twice offered him $1 million to track down sex tapes. As investigators in 2001 were probing allegations that Kelly had recorded himself sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, the singer allegedly called Freeman and had McDavid and private investigator Jack Palladino arrange for Freeman to collect a tape from a house in Atlanta.

Palladino died last year.

Freeman testified the pair attempted to renege on the million-dollar reward —prompting Freeman to sue Kelly in 2002. Despite the lawsuit, Kelly allegedly turned to Freeman again to find another tape in 2007.

Yet to testify is Lisa Van Allen, who, according to prosecution filings in the case, stole a tape from Kelly that showed her engaging in sex acts with singer and a 14-year-old girl. Van Prosecutors have said Allen then passed the tape on to her friend, Keith Murrell, who also is expected to take the stand for the government. Prosecutors haven’t said when they’ll be called to the stand.

Prosecutors said Van Allen reached out to Kelly in 2007 about the tape, and Kelly offered her $250,000 for its return, with McDavid to arrange payment.

Lawyers for Kelly have attempted to cast Freeman, Van Allen and Murrell as opportunists who sought to extort the singer, and are certain to question the route the tapes followed to get into the hands of federal prosecutors. Freeman didn’t give his tapes to authorities until 2019, when his lawyer, Michael Avenatti, turned them over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. Avenatti himself has since twice been convicted of federal charges unrelated to the case.

The defense also has made much of immunity deals the trio struck with federal prosecutors, which will prevent them from being charged for handling child pornography themselves.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last year by a jury on federal child trafficking and racketeering charges in federal court in New York, and in June was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A guilty verdict in his Chicago trial could tack decades more to that sentence, and the singer still faces state-level charges in Cook County and Minnesota.

