Thursday, August 25, 2022
‘Security incident’ reported at Chicago FBI office, agency says no threat to public

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” spokesperson Siobhan Johnson wrote in an email.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
A ‘security incident’ was reported Aug. 25, 2022, at the Chicago FBI office.

A ‘security incident’ was reported at the Chicago FBI office Thursday morning, but the agency did not release any details.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m., according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson wrote in an email.

Johnson released no other information.

The Latest
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said he woke up Thursday pain-free. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras expected to return to staring lineup at Milwaukee
Contreras has been out of the lineup for three days with a left ankle injury.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_38328596.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Music Box’s film noir fest touts James Caan tribute, the latest on R. Kelly’s trial and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A statue of German Enlightenment figure Gotthold Ephraim Lessing stands in Washington Park just south of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
Columnists
The limitations of statues
With the Chicago Monuments Project report in and Columbus Day almost here, time to argue about statues some more.
By Neil Steinberg
 
samaritan_S_FP_00002_R_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Samaritan’: Stallone proves his expressive powers in a modest superhero universe
Entertaining fantasy film tells its mentor-protege story in low-key style.
By Richard Roeper
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, left, in June; Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, right, in January.
Coronavirus
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
“I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 