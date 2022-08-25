‘Security incident’ reported at Chicago FBI office, agency says no threat to public
“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” spokesperson Siobhan Johnson wrote in an email.
A ‘security incident’ was reported at the Chicago FBI office Thursday morning, but the agency did not release any details.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m., according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson.
Johnson released no other information.
