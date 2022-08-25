‘Security incident’ reported at Chicago FBI office; agency says no threat to public

A person jumped the fence outside the FBI’s Chicago field office and began throwing rocks at the building Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m., according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson wrote in an email.

The person was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Chicago police said. The individual was not arrested.