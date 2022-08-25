The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
‘Security incident’ reported at Chicago FBI office; agency says no threat to public

By  Sophie Sherry and Associated Press
   
FBI092215_999x693.jpg

A ‘security incident’ was reported Aug. 25, 2022, at the Chicago FBI office.

File photo

A person jumped the fence outside the FBI’s Chicago field office and began throwing rocks at the building Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m., according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson wrote in an email.

The person was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Chicago police said. The individual was not arrested.

