‘Security incident’ reported at Chicago FBI office; agency says no threat to public
“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” spokesperson Siobhan Johnson wrote in an email.
A person jumped the fence outside the FBI’s Chicago field office and began throwing rocks at the building Thursday morning, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m., according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson.
“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson wrote in an email.
The person was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Chicago police said. The individual was not arrested.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
The Latest
Breaking down the best games of the opening weekend.
There aren’t enough officials to go around on Fridays and Saturdays, forcing several conferences to schedule some Thursday night games.
After a dropped foul fly by Adam Engel, the Orioles tied the score on a home run against Liam Hendriks in the ninth and won it in the 11th.
Conte Stamas hasn’t been a head high school coach since 2008, but the Brother Rice job was too intriguing to pass up.