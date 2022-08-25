The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Small business hub in Englewood to house 4 Black-owned firms

E.G. Woode, which provides Black business owners with development, real estate and marketing strategies, opens a South Side space for Powell’s Barbershop, consignment shop Marie|Wesley, Momentum Coffee and design firm Beehyyve.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Small business hub in Englewood to house 4 Black-owned firms
A group of people cut a blue ribbon in front of a building.

E.G. Woode held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Englewood for the opening of their first small business hub.

Provided

Business incubator E.G. Woode has opened its first small-business hub on the South Side of Chicago to house four Black-owned businesses.

On Thursday, the organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the new property at 1122 W. 63rd St. in Englewood, where Powell’s Barbershop, consignment shop Marie|Wesley, Momentum Coffee and design firm Beehyyve will run out of.

“E.G. Woode has helped me to turn my dream into a reality. They’ve been like a parental guide helping me every step of the way to grow my business in service to the Englewood community,” Nanette Tucker, owner of Marie|Wesley said in a news release. “Now that I have a retail space to call home, I am working hard to really see my business grow.”

E.G. Woode is an organization founded in 2017 that provides Black business owners with business development, real estate and marketing strategies for their businesses.

The opening of the E.G. Woode space is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West initiative meant to develop the South and West sides of Chicago through supporting small businesses and other community development projects.

“We’re trying to do things and help people in communities that need entrepreneurs most and ensure that they have opportunities to do well in their communities as entrepreneurs,” said Deon Lucas, architect and E.G. Woode partner.

Next Up In News
CTU delegates approve CPS safety agreement, send vote to full union
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
Joe E. Tata, who played diner owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85
Relentless string of canceled days off blamed for spike in Chicago Police suicides “pared down significantly,” top mayoral aide says
South Side tenants file class-action lawsuit against troubled building owner
Teen battered by Oak Lawn police officers in viral video charged with illegal possession of gun
The Latest
Lisa Van Allen, in a promotional image from her appearance in the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” Van Allen is testifying in Kelly’s federal trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
R. Kelly
‘They were thinking about killing me’: Lisa Van Allen takes stand in R. Kelly trial
Featured prominently in the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” Van Allen is now a key witness in an alleged early-2000s conspiracy to recover tapes of Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl and to rig his earlier 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Educators, students and union laborers rally at Union Park during the Chicago Teachers Union strike in 2019. The union is on track to finalize a safety agreement with Chicago Public Schools this week.
Education
CTU delegates approve CPS safety agreement, send vote to full union
The uneventful and under-the-radar settlement of this year’s deal comes as a sigh of relief for educators and families.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Untitled
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Sky_vs_Sun_Kena_Krutsinger_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky and Sun in reverse roles heading into semifinals rematch
The Sky have had the Sun’s number, winning six straight games against them going back to the 2021 semis.
By Annie Costabile
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, left, in June; Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, right, in January.
Coronavirus
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
The two join the lengthy list of Illinois officials and politicians who have come down with the virus since March 2020. The 88-year-old White reported mild symptoms, and Arwady said she had “some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well.” Both are fully vaccinated and boosted and working from home, according to statements,
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 