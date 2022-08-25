The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022

Untitled

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Untitled

BALTIMORE, Md. — Andrew Vaughn led off as a Cal first baseman “a few times” in college, he said, and that was good enough for Tony La Russa, who inserted the .293/.344/.456 hitter and team RBI leader in the top spot in his lineup Thursday against the Orioles.

Vaughn showed he was up to the task on the first pitch, belting right-hander Jordan Lyles’ first pitch to right-center field for a home run. Then he doubled off the left field wall near the 384-foot sign in the third inning.

“Everybody steps in the box the same way,” Vaughn said before the game, downplaying the significance of his first leadoff experience in the majors. “Hopefully get the party started for the boys and hopefully we win today.”

Before posting the lineup, Vaughn said La Russa told him, “Just do your thing.”

With regular leadoff man Tim Anderson on the IL and AJ Pollock getting a day off, Vaughn was the pick to bat first with left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets — who had five hits in the first two games of the series near his hometown, then two more singles his first times up Thursday.

This lineup was molded around La Russa’s new 3-4-5 combo of Luis Robert, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez as the manager looks to spark some offense.

“Mostly I like 3-4-5, it gives our run producers a chance to hit with runners on base, and Andrew is one of the best at doing that,” La Russa said.

The Sox had 10 or more hits in their previous three games, but averaging four runs and losing twice.

“We definitely want to cash in,” Vaughn said. “Get guys on base, get them in. That’s how you win ball games, score runs. We’ve got to try to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Grandal, Leury headed to Charlotte

Catcher Yasmani Grandal and Leury Garcia left for Triple-A Charlotte to begin minor league rehab assignments. Grandal feels good after hyperextending his right knee against the Guardians Saturday and Garcia’s back and hip are pain free.

Grandal, who has struggled with a .203/.307/.259 hitting line with three homers in 74 games, is eligible to come off the IL Wednesday. Garcia’s 10-day stint expires Saturday.

“See them next week,” La Russa said.

Grandal was also on the IL from June 12-July 22 with low back spasms. Last year he batted .337/.481/.673 with nine homers over his final 30 games after coming back from a torn tendon in his left knee.

He established career highs in on-base and slugging percentage and OPS in 2021, and a struggling Sox lineup is crying out for that type of production, but it remains to be seen what Grandal has left after battling multiple physical problems the last two seasons.

“I just take it as it comes right now,” Grandal said Wednesday. “Whatever happens, happens. I’ve never really taken care of myself as much as I’ve taken care of myself this year. So from now on, f—- it. That’s pretty much the only way I can explain it. Want to go until it breaks and if it doesn’t break, then we keep going.”

Eloy returns

La Russa said Eloy Jimenez, who didn’t play Wednesday after getting drilled in the left elbow by a 102-mph pitch, arrived early Thursday, worked out and “got the green light” to play.

Luis Robert, who took uncomfortable swings his last time up Tuesday due to some discomfort in his left wrist, was good to go, La Russa said, but he took a one-handed swing hitting into a double play ending the third after Vaughn’s double and Sheets’ single.

Next Up In News
CTU delegates approve CPS safety agreement, send vote to full union
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
Joe E. Tata, who played diner owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85
Relentless string of canceled days off blamed for spike in Chicago Police suicides “pared down significantly,” top mayoral aide says
South Side tenants file class-action lawsuit against troubled building owner
Teen battered by Oak Lawn police officers in viral video charged with illegal possession of gun
The Latest
Educators, students and union laborers rally at Union Park during the Chicago Teachers Union strike in 2019. The union is on track to finalize a safety agreement with Chicago Public Schools this week.
Education
CTU delegates approve CPS safety agreement, send vote to full union
The uneventful and under-the-radar settlement of this year’s deal comes as a sigh of relief for educators and families.
By Nader Issa
 
Sky_vs_Sun_Kena_Krutsinger_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky and Sun in reverse roles heading into semifinals rematch
The Sky have had the Sun’s number, winning six straight games against them going back to the 2021 semis.
By Annie Costabile
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, left, in June; Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, right, in January.
Coronavirus
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
The two join the lengthy list of Illinois officials and politicians who have come down with the virus since March 2020. The 88-year-old White reported mild symptoms, and Arwady said she had “some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well.” Both are fully vaccinated and boosted and working from home, according to statements,
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
GettyImages_82534245.jpg
Obituaries
Joe E. Tata, who played diner owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85
The actor, best known as Nat from the Peach Pit on the ’90s teen drama, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ young bullpen settling into new roles: ‘We want to hold the bar high for these guys’
The bullpen has seen a lot of turnover this season and lost back end relievers David Robertson, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin and Scott Effross to trades a few weeks ago.
By Maddie Lee
 