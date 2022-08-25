Tavern on Rush closing after nearly 25 years

Tavern on Rush, a Gold Coast steakhouse and neighborhood staple, will be closing its doors after nearly 25 years.
The restaurant, located at 1031 N. Rush St., will close “for good” on Jan. 1, 2023, due to the end of a lease agreement, according to a message onthe restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998,” the message states. “Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family.”
The last day of service for the steakhouse will be New Year’s Eve.
