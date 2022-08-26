R. Kelly trial resumes Friday with Lisa Van Allen’s 2nd day on the stand

The trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly will wind up its second week Friday, with lawyers for Kelly set to cross-examine Lisa Van Allen, who claims she stole a videotape showing her and the singer in a threesome with a 14-year-old girl.

Van Allen spent nearly four hours on the stand Thursday, which included combative questioning by lawyers for Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid. When the trial restarts Friday, Kelly’s fiery attorney Jennifer Bonjean will have her chance. The trial is slated to continue for another two weeks.

Van Allen testified at Kelly’s first trial in 2008, a proceeding prosecutors in his current trial say was tainted by witness tampering by Kelly that included a $250,000 bounty offered to Van Allen to recover a sex tape she had stolen from him while the two were dating.

Kelly was ultimately acquitted in the 2008 case.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in a federal trial in New York last year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June.

Van Allen met Kelly at a music video shoot in Atlanta when she was 18, and soon after moved to Chicago. In 1998, Kelly invited a girl he allegedly identified as a 16-year-old neighbor to join him and Van Allen for a sexual encounter that he recorded on videotape. Van Allen filmed two more sexual encounters with Kelly and “Jane” — the name used to identify the girl in court — only to find out years later that the girl had been 14 at the time, Van Allen testified.

Around 2000, Van Allen said she found herself alone with a duffel bag of tapes Kelly carried with him while the singer was in a recording studio, and searched the bag for tapes of herself. Van Allen wept on the stand as she described what she saw on that tape, which she said showed three different sex scenes, including one of her with Kelly and Jane.

Van Allen, who said she no longer wanted Kelly to be able to watch her on tape, sent the tape to a friend, Keith Murrell, and left Kelly’s entourage the following year.

In 2007, as Kelly was awaiting trial in Cook County after a tape that allegedly showed the singer sexually abusing Jane surfaced, Van Allen said she learned someone was shopping tapes of Kelly. She said the singer called her and she went to see Kelly at his home in Olympia Fields, where he offered her $250,000 to recover the tape.

Kelly allegedly paid her and Murrell around $200,000 in installments after subjecting them to multiple lie detector tests. Van Allen said McDavid, who had allegedly been coordinating the payoffs, told her that he wouldn’t pay her more and blamed her for the tape scandal. McDavid also allegedly said “they should’ve ‘murked’ her from the beginning,” which Van Allen took as a threat on her life.

“I never knew that they were thinking about killing me,” Van Allen said, breaking down on the witness stand.

Before Kelly went to trial in 2008, Van Allen reached out to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and became a witness for the prosecution. Van Allen was interviewed, and figured prominently in the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series that aired in 2019 and reinvigorated prosecutors’ interest in the decades-old allegations of abuse by Kelly.

During a cross-examination that ran nearly three hours Thursday, McDavid’s lawyer, Beau Brindley, attacked inconsistencies in statements Van Allen has given to law enforcement — and her “Surviving R. Kelly” interviewers — about what she saw on the tape and whether McDavid was present when she watched it.

Brindley suggested that Van Allen stole the tape intending to profit from it, and reached out to Kelly ahead of his 2008 trial to shake the singer down. As to the threat to “murk” Van Allen, Brindley questioned whether McDavid would have been all that intimidating.

“Derrel McDavid is R. Kelly’s accountant,” Brindley said. “You didn’t have any reason to believe he was some kind of murderous accountant.”