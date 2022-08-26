Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week

Bridget Lynch, 21, an incoming junior majoring in geosciences at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, stands in her room in Orland Park, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022. Lynch, who says about a third of her student loans will be reduced, says she feels “lighter” after hearing news that President Joe Biden is cancelling up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant.