Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week
Passengers hang out the window of a drifting car at a Chicago street takeover, students return to classes for the first day of school, and Duran Duran throws it back to the ‘80s in our best unseen pics of the week.
The Latest
The bait shop was sold Aug. 12. The new ownership brings plans for a few tweaks.
The attacks included the wounding of two women who were shot as they sat in a parked car in West Rogers Park, police said.
The women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue, police said.
Van Allen said Kelly filmed threesomes with her and a 14-year-old girl, a claim she made in testimony in the singer’s 2008 trial and on the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series.
Woman unsure how to improve relationship with a man who calls her stupid, drinks too much, causes problems and refuses to talk about them.