Friday, August 26, 2022
Zayne Negoski, 5, who lives with his grandparents in Joliet, arrives home from school, Monday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2022. He is dependent on a feeding tube and has been affected by recent formula recalls.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week

Passengers hang out the window of a drifting car at a Chicago street takeover, students return to classes for the first day of school, and Duran Duran throws it back to the ‘80s in our best unseen pics of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Passengers hang out the windows of a car as it drifts in circles during a takeover in a South Side intersection, Friday night, July 29, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bridget Lynch, 21, an incoming junior majoring in geosciences at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, stands in her room in Orland Park, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022. Lynch, who says about a third of her student loans will be reduced, says she feels “lighter” after hearing news that President Joe Biden is cancelling up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for those who received a Pell Grant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A detective in the Chicago Police Department uses a pen to hold up a shell casing as officials investigate in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, where a man was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Homan Square, Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A spectator looks at an MV-22 Osprey during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Officer Danny Golden gets a kiss from his dog Marilyn as officers, supporters and family members cheer and applaud while he leaves the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in the Gold Coast to head home, Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022. Golden was off-duty when he was shot in the back and paralyzed after he tried to break up a bar fight July 9 on the Far South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Duran Duran performs at the United Center, Saturday night, Aug 20, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, hugs Loyola University President Jo Ann Rooney during her 103rd birthday celebration in front of the newly renamed Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza, which sits next to the Loyola Red Line station, Sunday morning, Aug. 21, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Raise the Floor Alliance staff attorney Mark Birhanu, left, former Superior Staffing temporary worker Patricia Martinez and Chicago Community and Workers Rights’ volunteer Genesis Del Valle, right, attend a press conference near West 26th Street and South Albany Avenue in Little Village, where former Superior Staffing temporary workers and their attorney announced that they filed a class action lawsuit against the company for alleged wage theft and pay cuts, Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

