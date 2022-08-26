The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Changes at South Shore gay bar after deadly hit-and-run

Jeffery Pub is raising its entry age, changing its music and closing earlier.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Changes at South Shore gay bar after deadly hit-and-run
Jeffery Pub is an African American-owned gay bar at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. in South Shore.

Jeffery Pub has announced some changes after a fatal hit-and-run on its block left three people dead.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A South Shore gay bar will no longer admit patrons younger than 30, will play less “aggressive” music and stop serving alcohol earlier after a hit-and-run outside the bar earlier this month that killed three people.

Jeffery Pub owner Jamal Junior shared the changes Thursday night during a community meeting at the club, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd.

“There was some tension, for sure,” said Keith Green, executive director of the Chicago Black Gay Men’s Caucus, a nonprofit organization. “The challenge is there are already a limited number of spaces for younger people to gather and hang out. ... It actually exacerbates the problem of young people not having a place to go.”

Green said he was one of about 60 people who attended the meeting Thursday. Junior declined to talk to a Chicago Sun-Times reporter on Friday. An Aug. 18 posting on the pub’s Facebook page says, “30 & Older, No ID, No entry.”

Block Club Chicago, which first reported the changes, said Jeffrey Pub will close at 3 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. Saturdays and 4 a.m. other days.

The hit-and-run happened in the early hours of Aug. 14 after an argument in the bar spilled outside, police have said. As the arguing continued, a silver sedan raced down the 7000 block of South Jeffery and drove straight into the people gathered outside.

Three people were hurled into the air and a fourth was knocked to the curb as bystanders screamed, according to video from the scene. Donald Huey, 25, Jaylen Ausley, 23, and Devonta Vivetter, 27, died; a fourth man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

The police have said they don’t have a clear motive in the case.

