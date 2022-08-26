3 teens wounded in South Austin shooting

Three teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Friday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side.
They were near a sidewalk in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone opened fire at about 2:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
A boy, 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Another 17-year-old boy was struck in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
The oldest victim, 19, was shot in the arm and back. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
