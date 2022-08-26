Man seriously wounded in downtown Chicago shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in downtown Chicago.
Just before 9 p.m., the 26-year-old man was standing outside in the Loop in the 300 block of West Monroe Street when he heard several gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
He was struck multiple times in the arm and was rushed to Mount SinaiHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating the area.
‘I am not proud of that’: R. Kelly ex interrogated by singer’s attorney as trial’s second week comes to a close
The Latest
The Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross before the trade deadline.
Rodríguez also gave a report on right-hander Adbert Alzolay, with whom he rehabbed in Arizona.
The cross-examination of Lisa Van Allen came as prosecutors conclude a narrative about efforts to hunt down alleged videos of Kelly sexually abusing a minor during the early 2000s, when he faced prosecution in state court for child pornography.
Her retirement is part of a mass exodus that promises to change the face of the Chicago City Council. Hairston is the ninth Chicago alderperson to either resign or announce a decision not to seek reelection. Several others, including indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) and Zoning Chair Tom Tunney (44th), are considering political retirement.