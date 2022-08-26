The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man seriously wounded in downtown Chicago shooting

He was shot Friday night while standing in the 300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man seriously wounded in downtown Chicago shooting
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in downtown Chicago.

Just before 9 p.m., the 26-year-old man was standing outside in the Loop in the 300 block of West Monroe Street when he heard several gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the arm and was rushed to Mount SinaiHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating the area.

Next Up In News
‘I am not proud of that’: R. Kelly ex interrogated by singer’s attorney as trial’s second week comes to a close
Ald. Leslie Hairston to retire from the City Council after 24 years
Here’s how Highland Park parade shooting victims, relatives can apply for benefits
3 teens wounded in South Austin shooting
Man charged with fatal River North stabbing: ‘A needless traffic argument turned deadly’
Tavern on Rush closing after nearly 25 years
The Latest
St. Rita’s Jett Hilding (16) runs the ball against Mount Carmel.
High School Football
How the Super 25 fared in Week 1
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Cubs acquired right-hander Hayden Wesneski (shown in spring training) in a trade-deadline deal with the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross.
Cubs
Yankee bond: How a Cubs coach helped mold prospect Hayden Wesneski before trade
The Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross before the trade deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 
Manuel Rodríguez is back in the big-leagues for the first time this year.
Cubs
Cubs reinstate reliever Manuel Rodríguez from 60-day IL, option reliever Kervin Castro to Iowa
Rodríguez also gave a report on right-hander Adbert Alzolay, with whom he rehabbed in Arizona.
By Maddie Lee
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters in this June 2019 file photo as he leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
‘I am not proud of that’: R. Kelly ex interrogated by singer’s attorney as trial’s second week comes to a close
The cross-examination of Lisa Van Allen came as prosecutors conclude a narrative about efforts to hunt down alleged videos of Kelly sexually abusing a minor during the early 2000s, when he faced prosecution in state court for child pornography.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall last year.
City Hall
Ald. Leslie Hairston to retire from the City Council after 24 years
Her retirement is part of a mass exodus that promises to change the face of the Chicago City Council. Hairston is the ninth Chicago alderperson to either resign or announce a decision not to seek reelection. Several others, including indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) and Zoning Chair Tom Tunney (44th), are considering political retirement.
By Fran Spielman
 