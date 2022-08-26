Man seriously wounded East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Just before 9 p.m., the 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he heard several gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
He was struck multiple times in the arm and was rushed to Mount SinaiHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating in the area.
