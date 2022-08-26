The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Man seriously wounded East Garfield Park shooting

He was shot Friday night while standing in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just before 9 p.m., the 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he heard several gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the arm and was rushed to Mount SinaiHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating in the area.

