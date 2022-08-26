Man shot and killed inside restaurant in Humboldt Park

A man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park.
The man, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
