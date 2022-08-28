Horoscope for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10 p.m., Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day because you’re full of practical ideas plus, get up and go! However, when you actually begin to try to do something, it’s as if someone took the wind out of your sails. Don’t worry because it’s a better day for thinking and planning than doing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

On the whole, this is an invigorating day for you because there’s a lot of planetary support for Earth signs. Nevertheless, if entertaining at home or trying redecorating projects, you might be stymied by authority figures, regulations or uncooperative people. Bummer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a lot of energy because Mars is in your sign. (Admittedly, this can make you a bit aggressive.) Very likely, you will use this energy to make improvements at home or to improve a family relationship. This is a good day for planning and lining your ducks up in a row. Wait until next week to act.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for planning and generating ideas. You might discuss these ideas with others as well. However, when it comes to actually getting things started in the real, practical world, you will meet with obstacles. Therefore, go with what works. Make plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters are a concern. (Incidentally, this is a good time to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.) A parent or boss might have a surprising suggestion that could impact your earnings? Don’t be discouraged if someone close to you dismisses these ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day for you. It’s the perfect time to make resolutions or plans about how you want to improve your life, or how you want to improve a situation around you, or how you want to improve how you do things. Take some time to come up with some ideas!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many things are going on behind the scenes. However, you want to speak up and share your ideas. Actually, this is a good “idea day” to communicate your thoughts and hopes for the future with others. People will be receptive and interested to hear what you have to say.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There’s a lot of friendly, social energy in the air. This is why people are interested to discuss future plans, especially involving friends or groups. Family elders or bosses might not get on board. Hey, don’t worry. Consider your options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions about purchases, work and pets, especially with bosses or parents will go well. People are interested in exploring new ideas. However, travel plans might not get off the ground. Just go with what works. Write down your ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel and ideas about publishing, medicine, higher education and legal matters will interest you. This could lead to a social outing or something to do with your kids. Unfortunately, the financial backing you hoped for might not be there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are an idea person, and today, you’re full of innovative thoughts about future possibilities, especially related to the financial cost of doing something that you want to do. Can you pull it off? That’s the question. (Partners might not agree.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong day to share ideas, gossip and the latest news. Because the sun and the moon are opposite your sign, you will attract people who have opinions. Be agreeable and listen to what they have to say. (Wait until next week to take action.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jack Black (1969) shares your birthday. You’re kind, generous and compassionate. You are also very alert, precise -- missing nothing. You are playful, young at heart and have excellent comedic timing. This year is about service to others, especially to your family. Because of this, it’s important for you to take care of yourself. You might even consider a makeover?

