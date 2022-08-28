The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2

Three new teams join after big wins the first week of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Loyola’s Pan Mihalopoulos (72) celebrates after the Ramblers score a touchdown against St. Xavier.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The opening week is in the books and there was only really one difficult decision to make. Should Loyola be No. 1?

I had the rankings all set to go when I headed to Wilmette this morning to see the Ramblers against Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Loyola dominated. The Ramblers were rock solid and imposing on defense and their passing attack was incredibly precise for the first game of the season. And then the running game produced some highlight breakaways. It was something.

Loyola looked better than Mount Carmel. But it is only one game and I’m not sold on that Cincinnati team. So for now the Caravan sticks in the top spot. The Ramblers were bumped up to No. 2.

St. Ignatius, Willowbrook and Hinsdale Central all drop out after losing. The Wolfpack lost 19-14 to St. Patrick. That’s a really great first win for Luke Mertens, the Shamrocks new coach. It sets up an incredibly fun Week 2 matchup against rival Notre Dame, which blanked Willowbrook 28-0.

The Dons are a team that I seriously considered ranking in the preseason. I saw them late in the season last year and knew they would be worth keeping an eye on this season. The same with Nazareth, which joins the Super 25 after beating Kankakee 2-0 in LaGrange Park.

There still isn’t a Public League team in the Super 25 but two teams are very close.

Simeon was impressive against Wheaton-Warrenville South on Saturday at Gately and easily could have slid in to one of the bottom slots. Morgan Park beat Richards 30-2.

Week 2’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (1-0) 1
Saturday vs. Phillips at Gately

2. Loyola (1-0) 3
Saturday vs. United

3. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) 2
Friday vs. No. 4 Batavia

4. Batavia (1-0) 4
Friday at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

5. Bolingbrook (1-0) 5
Saturday vs. Simeon at Gately

6. Glenbard West (1-0) 6
Friday vs. Downers Grove South

7. Warren (1-0) 9
Friday at No. 9 Maine South

8. Neuqua Valley (1-0) 11
Friday vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South

9. Maine South (1-0) 13
Friday vs. No. 7 Warren

10. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 8
Friday at Burlington Central

11. Marist (1-0) 12
Friday at Richards

12. St. Rita (1-0) 6
Friday vs. Brother Rice

13. Naperville North (1-0) 14
Friday at No. 16 Glenbard North

14. Prospect (1-0) 18
Friday vs. Barrington

15. Lockport (1-0) 20
Friday vs. Metea Valley

16. Glenbard North (1-0) 17
Friday vs. No. 13 Naperville North

17. Nazareth (1-0) NR
Friday vs. No. 24 Lemont

18. Cary-Grove (1-0) 21
Friday vs. Crystal Lake South

19. Joliet Catholic (1-0) 22
Friday vs. IC Catholic

20. Notre Dame (1-0) NR
Friday vs. No. 25 St. Patrick

21. Kankakee (1-0) 10
Friday vs. Washington, Ill.

22. Crete-Monee (0-1) 15
Saturday at Andrean, Ind.

23. Jacobs (1-0) 24
Friday vs. Crystal Lake Central

24. Lemont (1-0) 25
Friday at No. 17 Nazareth

25. St. Patrick (1-0) NR
Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame

