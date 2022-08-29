Horoscope for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Moon Alert

After 5 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a busy, upbeat day! Enjoy talking to close friends, partners and members of the general public. Conversations will be energized and enthusiastic; however, be careful about biting off more than you can chew. Don’t let your enthusiasm carry you away.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ability to negotiate with coworkers and deal with financial matters is excellent today. In particular, you will be successful with sports matters, plus, business related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fun-loving, playful day! (You don’t have to wait till Friday to party.) Enjoy the arts, social outings, sports events and playful activities with kids. Accept all invitations to socialize because with Mars in your sign, you’re ready for fun!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions will be lively. Not only do you have something to say, you’ll have no trouble expressing your ideas and views. This is a busy, fast-paced day. It’s also a good day to tackle home repairs as well as shop for beautiful things for yourself and where you live.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s energy is busy and upbeat. (Please note that this is a lovely day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself.) You will also enjoy time spent with a friend or participation in a group or club, especially a nonprofit organization. (It will please you if you can make a difference.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a fantastic way to begin your week! The sun is in your sign, and fiery Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. Financial negotiations will go well. Be careful about something that looks too good to be true because this might be the case. Be circumspect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Go after what you want today because the moon is in your sign, (which gives you an advantage) plus, it’s dancing nicely with several other planets. This means you can easily express your opinions to others, especially about controversial subjects. Legal issues will favor you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular week! You will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially because you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents or VIPs. Today you might feel an undercurrent of excitement or strong energy going on behind the scenes. Good day to discuss how to divide or share something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The sun will continue to be at the top of your chart this week casting you in a flattering spotlight. Because of this, you can demand the advantage and go after what you want. Discussions with friends and groups will be successful today. You might encounter someone who is forceful and convincing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are high visibility. It’s an energetic, busy day, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. Discussions with bosses and parents will be effective. Nevertheless, for some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Curious.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have lots of energy to study today or make travel plans or engage in debates about politics and religion because your mind is mentally alert. Physical sports and competitive activities will also appeal. You’re eager to do something different and exciting!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today, you have lots of energy to make improvements at home or shove the furniture around. (Increased chaos and activity on the home front have been demanding your attention.) Financial discussions will go well today, but be careful about giving away the farm.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Elliot Gould (1938) shares your birthday. You are charismatic, and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Ever the optimist, you are frank and always tell it like it is. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, when you will more deeply explore the meaning of life. You might also teach.

