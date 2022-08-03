The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Have a treat for the family with grilled Monterey chicken

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Have a treat for the family with grilled Monterey chicken
smp220731_01.jpg

Grilled Monterey Chicken

America’s Test Kitchen

Grilled Monterey chicken

Makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes; chilling time: 30 to 60 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 to 13 minutes; standing time: 5 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

5 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

6 ounces (1 1/2 cups) shredded pepper jack cheese

4 slices red onion (1/2 inch thick)

Lime wedges

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Reserve 1/4 cup mixture for basting. Transfer remaining honey mustard mixture to large resealable plastic bag. Working with one breast at a time, starting on thick side, cut chicken in half horizontally, stopping 1/2 inch from edge so halves remain attached. Open breast like a book, creating single flat piece. Place chicken in bag with honey mustard mixture, toss to coat and refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes. Meanwhile, cook bacon on medium 5 to 7 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper-towel-lined plate. Reserve bacon fat. Once cool, toss bacon with pepper jack. Remove chicken, discard marinade. Grill chicken on hotter side of grill 5 to 6 minutes per side or until meat thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 165 degrees. Push toothpick through onion; brush lightly with bacon fat. Grill 5 minutes or until tender. Brush chicken with reserved honey mustard. Remove onions from grill; remove toothpicks. Divide onion rings over 4 breasts. Divide bacon-cheese mixture over onions. Cover and cook until cheese is melted. Transfer to platter; tent with foil for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Per servings: 392 calories, 49 grams protein, 18 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 7.9 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 162 milligrams cholesterol, 637 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Pasta fagioli

Makes 9 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced carrots

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons water, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 1/2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

8 ounces uncooked ditalini pasta

2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans

4 ounces diced ham

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium high. Microwave carrots with 2 tablespoons water for 3 minutes on high (100% power); drain and set aside. Add garlic to Dutch oven; cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, 2 cups water, tomato sauce and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil. Add pasta and carrots; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans, ham, salt and pepper. Heat through. Garnish with cheese and serve.

Per cup: 218 calories, 10 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 36 grams carbohydrate, 7 milligrams cholesterol, 408 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Sweet onion casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 cups (about 1 3/4 pounds) chopped sweet onions (such as Vidalia)

1 cup cooked white rice

2/3 cup shredded part-skim Jarlsberg or Gruyere cheese

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, if desired

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add onions; cook 10 minutes or until softened. Place in a large bowl. Stir rice, cheese, salt, pepper and allspice into onions. Spoon mixture into an 8-by-8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan. Cover and bake 40 minutes. Uncover; bake 5 more minutes. Top with parsley, if desired.

Per serving: 153 calories, 7 grams protein, 6 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 10 milligrams cholesterol, 145 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Ravioli with asparagus walnut

Skip meat: Cook 1 (14- to 16-ounce) package cheese ravioli (fresh or frozen) according to directions. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet. Add 2 cloves sliced garlic and 1/2 cup roughly chopped walnuts; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often, or until nuts are lightly toasted and fragrant. Add 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal; cook 2 minutes or until just tender. Serve over ravioli and sprinkle with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Layered Mexican casserole

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an ungreased 8-inch-square baking dish, spread 2 1/2 cups of Corn Chex (or similar) cereal. Spoon 2 cups rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans (from 19-ounce can) over cereal. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Spoon 1 1/2 cups mild salsa over cheese. Sprinkle with 2 more cups cereal and 1 more cup cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until hot and cheese is melted. Serve with reduced-fat sour cream.

Next Up In Taste
Espresso — what it is exactly, and how to make it at home
Rainbow Cone, a colorful Chicago original, looks to open in other states
Goose Island 2022 Bourbon County Stout lineup announced
Halloween candy will run short, Hershey warns
Get your hands dirty with these sticky, smoky ribs
‘The Bear’ dips into the kitchen culture of Chicago’s Italian beef joints
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras watches his triple against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday in St. Louis.
Cubs
‘Weight off my shoulders’: Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are still Cubs
Contreras and Happ’s names were involved in plenty of rumors before the deadline, but in the end, the Cubs didn’t trade them.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sky vs. Wings
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena
Parker returns to lineup, Copper scores 19, but defending champs suffer rare setback at home
By Sun-Times wires
 
Vin Scully
MLB
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94
In 67 years with team, he covered everyone for Jackie Robinson to Clayton Kershaw
By Beth Harris | AP
 
ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
For White Sox, trade deadline was just another dull day in a painfully dull season
On a scale of 1 to Juan Soto, it was a minus-4.
By Steve Greenberg
 