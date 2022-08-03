The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Phil Mickelson among LIV Golf members suing PGA Tour

Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour.

By  Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
   
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
Girl, 13, critically wounded after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition
By Sophie Sherry
 
Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo III, accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack.
La Voz Chicago
Sospechoso se Highland Park se declara inocente de causar el tiroteo masivo
El mismo Crimo respondió “sí” a varias preguntas de la jueza Victoria Rossetti sobre si entendía el caso en su contra.
By David Struett
 
Drivers line up Sunday at the Speedway gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, which sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket on Friday.
La Voz Chicago
Todavía se desconoce el ganador de la lotería de $1.34 mil millones con boleto comprado en gasolinera de los suburbios
Algunos clientes dicen que donarían su dinero a una buena causa si les tocara el premio gordo.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker after being released from juvenile detention Tuesday. He was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.
La Voz Chicago
Dejan en libertad a joven que fue golpeado por policía de Oak Lawn
La policía de Oak Lawn ha defendido las acciones de tres oficiales involucrados en el arresto, quienes fueron vistos en un video golpeando al adolescente en la cabeza mientras dos oficiales lo inmovilizaban en el suelo.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_107373212.jpg
Afternoon Edition
A look at Chicago’s pharmacy deserts, Highland Park and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 