Girl, 13, critically wounded after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon outside the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side, officials say.

About 1 p.m., crews were called to the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue for reports of a girl struck by lightning, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Merritt said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.