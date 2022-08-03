The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Girl, 13, critically wounded after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition

By  Sophie Sherry
   
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.

File Photo

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon outside the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side, officials say.

About 1 p.m., crews were called to the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue for reports of a girl struck by lightning, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Merritt said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

