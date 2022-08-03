Girl, 13, critically wounded after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon outside the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side, officials say.
About 1 p.m., crews were called to the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue for reports of a girl struck by lightning, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.
The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Merritt said.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
The Latest
Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour.
El mismo Crimo respondió “sí” a varias preguntas de la jueza Victoria Rossetti sobre si entendía el caso en su contra.
Todavía se desconoce el ganador de la lotería de $1.34 mil millones con boleto comprado en gasolinera de los suburbios
Algunos clientes dicen que donarían su dinero a una buena causa si les tocara el premio gordo.
La policía de Oak Lawn ha defendido las acciones de tres oficiales involucrados en el arresto, quienes fueron vistos en un video golpeando al adolescente en la cabeza mientras dos oficiales lo inmovilizaban en el suelo.
