Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Dad dies days after wife and their four children are killed in wrong-way crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

Another child, 13, and the driver of the other car were also killed in the fiery collision early Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Crash.jpeg

Family and friends of the Dobosz family console one another at a memorial balloon launch on Monday night at Oriole Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Rolling Meadows man has died from injuries he suffered in a wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children over the weekend.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a car headed in the wrong direction on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollwaycollided with his van early Sunday at Anthony Road, near rural Riley, according to the Illinois State Police.

Friends announced Wednesday that Dobosz has died.”We come with a heavy heart today with an update on Tom,” a family friend posted on a GoFundMe page. “Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children.”

Lauren Dobosz, 31, and the couple’s four children —Ella, 5; Nicholas, 7; Lucas, 8; and Emma, 13 — died in the crash, according to state police and family friends.

Also killed were Katriona Koziara, a 13-year-old friend of Emma, and the driver of the car, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville.

The family was on their way to a vacation in Minnesota when Fernandez, driving alone in an Acura, collided with the van in the westbound lanes, state police said.

A GoFundMe page on behalf of Kationa said she had “an undeniable passion and talent for break dancing. She was in the prime of her youth and always seen with a smiling face and positive attitude.”

Lauren Dobosz coached cheerleading and Thomas Dobosz helped the cheer and football teams, and ran concessions and maintained parts of the park.

The Illinois State Police has not released more information on the crash, citing a “very active and ongoing investigation.”

The Latest
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
Girl, 13, critically injured after being struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1, with quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman) will be the starting quarterback after opening his rookie season as a backup to Andy Dalton.
Bears
Justin Fields on developing Bears offense: ‘It’s gonna come.’
With a first-year offensive coordinator, a second-year quarterback and a new cast of supporting players, even small signs of progress are hard to see. But it’s just part of the process, Fields said.
By Mark Potash
 
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022.
Crime
Security guard at Lollapalooza faked mass shooting threat to leave work early: prosecutors
Janya Williams was charged with one felony count of making a false terrorism threat. She appeared in court Sunday, where she was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
City Hall
Lightfoot: Chicago making progress on fighting crime despite continued downtown violence
The mayor, in an interview Wednesday, credited a ‘multitiered’ strategy for a drop in murders and shootings and said the city needs to target late-hour bars where a lot of downtown violence is occurring.
By Frank Main
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during training camp.
NFL
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight.
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
 