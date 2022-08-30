The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Ads on college loan forgiveness showcase lack of kindness

It’s a selfish, ‘where’s mine?’ attitude that we should be able to rise above. Helping people is good, at least the Democrats think so.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Confetti drops on graduates as they celebrate during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, on May 18, 2022. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.

Confetti drops on graduates celebrating during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium on May 18. President Joe Biden last week announced up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness for many graduates.

AP

The Republican ads depicting working class Americans objecting to their taxes being used to pay off student loans reminds me of senior citizens and empty-nesters objecting to their taxes paying for public schools. It’s a selfish, ‘where’s mine?’ attitude that we should be able to rise above. Helping people is good, at least the Democrats think so.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Quick fix to stop drag racing

Once again this past weekend, a huge crowd gathered in the city to watch cars do donuts and create a nuisance for residents and danger to all those who attended. This is not the first time a few of the neighborhood streets were used for such an event, likely because the roads involved are roundabouts and lend themselves to that type of nonsense.

As it seems that it takes a while for police to get there, much less make the appropriate number of arrests, it occurs to me that there may be a better solution: Install speed bumps. I would think that it would be difficult to perform the feats these drivers are doing if their cars get damaged from speeding over them.

John Farrell, DeKalb

Joe Biden, a president we needed

I enjoyed Thomas C. Oakes’ commentary on President Joe Biden’s accomplishments. Finally, an article that reviews all of the great things that Biden has done to benefit the American people in the short time that he has been in office.

What a difference intelligence and integrity make.We took these presidential qualities for granted until Donald Trump came along and showed us all the flaws in our system by subverting it, so brazenly, to his benefit.

Biden’s accomplishments are even more striking when you consider that he has a 50-50 Senate, and the current GOP works as a monolith against him.

No, he’s not a game show host, and being a policy wonk can be boring — but the country is back on track and our institutions and our economy are being strengthened.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

