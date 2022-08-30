The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Public League questions, Mount Carmel transfer

Is individual and team talent on the decline in the Public League?

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Public League questions, Mount Carmel transfer
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives toward the basket as Simeon’s Jaylen Drane.

Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives toward the basket as Simeon’s Jaylen Drane.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

If you take all the Kenwood prospects — Jaden Smith, Chris Riddle, Calvin Robbins and now, recent Hillcrest transfer Isaiah Green — out of the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s Class of 2024 player rankings, there are just two Public League players among the top 30: Curie’s Carlos Harris and Lane’s Shaheed Solebo.

This follows a couple of recent classes — the Class of 2022, which just graduated, and the Class of 2021 — where we saw just three players from the Public League ranked among the final top 25 in each class.

This is a bit of an alarming trend for city basketball, especially when looking at the talent that’s been produced out of the city historically.

The Class of 2007 had nine Public League players among the top 25, followed by nine in 2008, eight in 2009 and nine in 2010.

The Public League averaged 8-10 players a year among the top 25 prospects in the state from 1998-2015. Since then we have seen those numbers drastically drop and, in many years, limited to a handful or less of the top 25 prospects.

Public League challengers?

Watching all the different talent and age groups in the city, along with getting a sneak peek at teams in the Riverside-Brookfield and Ridgewood shootouts in June, this could be as top-heavy as the Public League has ever been. It’s Simeon, Young, Kenwood, Curie and ...?

Morgan Park was a major player in city and state basketball for a decade under coach Nick Irvin. His departure to the college ranks — Irvin is now a part of Bobby Hurley’s staff at Arizona State — ended Morgan Park’s dominating run.

Orr coach Lou Adams has retired, leaving questions surrounding that highly-successful program. Bogan has taken a massive step back following the sudden passing of longtime coach Arthur Goodwin 15 months ago. The turnover at Lincoln Park and Hyde Park has not helped their cause.

As a result of several fading or transitioning programs, there is an opening in the Public League to elevate itself and be in that next group behind the “Big Four” in the city’s hierarchy.

Mount Carmel’s addition

The recent transfer of Lee Marks from Homewood-Flossmoor to Mount Carmel is a boon for the Caravan.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Lee Marks (23) gets an open look from beyond the arc as the Vikings play Hyde Park.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Lee Marks (23) gets an open look from beyond the arc as the Vikings play Hyde Park.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Coach Phil Segroves’ team was already among the top teams in the Catholic League with the return of Division I star guard DeAndre Craig, promising junior Angelo Ciaravino and other key pieces. But Marks, a 6-5 junior who made an impact last year at Homewood-Flossmoor as a sophomore, adds much-needed size, length and athleticism.

Brother Rice and Mount Carmel both figure to be the biggest threats to St. Rita in the Catholic League this season.

Next Up In High School Sports
Week 1 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 1 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2
Loyola dominates Ohio power St. Xavier in nationally televised showdown
High school football schedule: Week 2
Julius Ellens steps up to help Glenbard West survive Marist
The Latest
ATT_091522_guestAnnouncement_Chorus_2.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Host Lynn Sweet is joined by best-selling author Tim Miller to discuss his book, Trump and the upcoming midterm elections. Be part of the conversation on September 15.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Loyola’s Declan Forde (17) makes a one-handed catch for a long gain against Cincinnati St. Xavier.
High School Football
Week 1 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at ten outstanding images from Week 1 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case on March 6, 2019 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial: Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case today
R&B star Kelly’s trial has featured testimony from three women who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as minors.
By Andy Grimm and Matthew Hendrickson
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before a recent preseason game.
Bears
Tracker: Bears’ roster cuts underway ahead of Tuesday deadline
The team must get down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. and began making moves Monday morning.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
City Hall
Tunney joins exodus from Chicago City Council
The owner of Ann Sather’s Restaurants who was Chicago’s first openly-gay alderperson is leaving the workplace he called “not a good place to work these days.”
By Fran Spielman
 