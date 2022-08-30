On the next episode of At The Table on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT, host Lynn Sweet is joined by Tim Miller, author of the best-seller “Why We Did It, a Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,” to discuss the looming midterm elections.
RSVP to be part of the conversation on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
At The Table with Lynn Sweet and Tim Miller
September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
1,190 Chicago Police officers scheduled to work consecutive days off in April and May, newly appointed IG says
Willie Wilson files federal lawsuit to block Chicago Board of Elections from consolidating precincts
The Latest
Chicago Jazz Festival arrives at a good time for a city battered by critics.
The owner of Ann Sather’s Restaurants who was Chicago’s first openly-gay alderperson is leaving the workplace he called “not a good place to work these days.”
A look back at ten outstanding images from Week 1 of the high school football season.
R&B star Kelly’s trial has featured testimony from three women who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as minors.
Is individual and team talent on the decline in the Public League?