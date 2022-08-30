The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Host Lynn Sweet is joined by best-selling author Tim Miller to discuss his book, Trump and the upcoming midterm elections. Be part of the conversation on September 15.

On the next episode of At The Table on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT, host Lynn Sweet is joined by Tim Miller, author of the best-seller “Why We Did It, a Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,” to discuss the looming midterm elections.

RSVP to be part of the conversation on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

At The Table with Lynn Sweet and Tim Miller
September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

