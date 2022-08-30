The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Suburban Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

Miss the Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of

Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created a scaled-down version of the “Spindle” that was a well-known sight for years at Cermak Plaza in the western suburb.

By  Stefano Esposito
 Updated  
SHARE Miss the Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
The new car kebab located in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria at 6226 Ogden Ave, in Berwyn. Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The new car kebab is in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria, 6226 Ogden Ave., in Berwyn.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Pisa’s Romanesque marvel inspired the creation of the Leaning Tower of Niles.

And now, Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created one of the Chicago region’s great pieces of lost public art: Spindle, better known as “the Car Kebab.”

And like the Niles tower, it’s about half as tall as the original — a spike impaling eight full-size cars that rose from a sea of tarmac in Berwyn’s Cermak Plaza shopping center until it was torn down in 2008 to make way for a Walgreens.

“Everyone loves a re-creation because it was gone and they want to remember it, whether they liked it when it was there or not,” Gamen said this week, just a few days after the official unveiling, also in Berwyn. “This one is more vibrant. There are not the pigeons sitting on it.”

The original Spindle’s detractors pointed to the accumulation of bird doo-doo on the rusting automobiles. Predictably, some said it wasn’t art — that it was a just bunch of cars stuck on a spike.

But it became a worldwide kitsch icon after the 1992 release of “Wayne’s World,” which features Wayne, Garth and friends in a sky blue AMC Pacer passing various landmarks, including the Spindle, as they headbang to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Just before the Spindle’s demolition, there was a series of Save the Spindle demonstrations.

“I always knew it was a possibility after a 10-year grace period that it could be destroyed because it’s a commercial shopping center,” Spindle creator Dustin Shuler said in a 2007 interview on NPR. “It would have been a lot easier for me if people hadn’t fallen in love with it.”

Shuler died in 2010 at his home in Inglewood, California. He was 61.

Gamen’s 23-foot-tall sculpture, in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria and Bar in Berwyn, is made from fiberglass go-kart bodies — all sealed up so that no critters can crawl inside, he said. And, he pointed out, fiberglass doesn’t rust.

Gamen said he and the Berwyn Development Corp. came up with the idea for a new Spindle in celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of U.S. Route 66.

“We’re getting a lot of positive response — people coming out and taking pictures with and posting them on social media,” said Rob Pesci, Paisans’ director of operations.

The new car kebab located in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria at 6226 Ogden Ave, in Berwyn. Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The new car kebab in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria, 6226 Ogden Ave., in Berwyn.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Day after scathing report, Chicago’s top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Illinois man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in connection with Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
In Ukraine, this volunteer sniper embodies the embattled nation’s military
Drinking a bit more black tea, not just green tea, might also offer health benefits, study suggests
R. Kelly trial: Prosecutors rest case after multiple women testify about alleged abuse as minors
Coast Guard searching for man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
The Latest
Confetti drops on graduates as they celebrate during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, on May 18, 2022. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.
Letters to the Editor
Ads on college loan forgiveness showcase lack of kindness
It’s a selfish, ‘where’s mine?’ attitude that we should be able to rise above. Helping people is good, at least the Democrats think so.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during last week’s preseason game against the Browns.
Bears
Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players
Their cuts Tuesday mostly settled their roster, though it’s highly likely they’ll keep making moves as other players become available.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before a recent preseason game.
Bears
Full list of Bears’ roster cuts at Tuesday deadline
The team got down to 53 players, but more moves are likely.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
A0240418_1F55_40A9_9617_D51C344CC993.jpeg
Editorials
Give an A+ for effort to grant landmark status for Bowen High School
It’s time to landmark Bowen and bring more architecturally-significant school buildings into the fold.
By CST Editorial Board
 
VILLAREAL_081722_17.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Artist captures life after steel mills close, prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 