Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Coast Guard searching for man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River

Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Emergency crews are searching for a man reported missing Aug. 29, 2022, from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines river.

Adobe Stock Photo

A search is underway for a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet.

Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Odom was noticed missing after the vessel passed through the Dresden Lock and Dam, according to the Coast Guard and a statement from Channahon fire officials.

The Channahon Fire Protection District said it established a search area between Interstate 55 and the Dresden Lock and Dam.

The Coast Guard provided a helicopter, fire officials said.

Search efforts concluded at nightfall and resumed about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

