The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Clashes with authority figures might take place. It might be dicey dealing with partners and close friends. Take note: Your ruler Mars is in your House of Communications, which makes you verbally aggressive. Dial things down a notch.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might disagree with someone who wants to make changes at work or introduce reforms. Or possibly, you are the person who wants to make improvements? Plant the seed and let it flourish. Some things take time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents, be patient with your kids because this is the classic day for hissy fits and meltdowns. Remember you were a kid once, yourself. Don’t get hung up on trying to be in control or getting caught up in a power struggle. Take the long-range view.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Power struggles with family members might take place, especially concerning home repairs. (Everybody’s got their own approach.) Remember, there are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid squabbles with neighbors, siblings and relatives because this temptation might arise. Don’t take the bait. If you do, you might end up in a situation where people are annoyed and now you don’t speak to each other. It was ever thus. Be cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Squabbles about possessions, money, finances or values might take place today. But these might be power struggles. Years from now, will any of this matter? Probably not. Don’t get involved. You can take the high road because the sun is in your sign and Mars is at the top of your chart. You’re the top dog.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This morning, the moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. This might be why you find yourself at odds with a family member or anyone in a position of authority. You won’t like this because you need harmony. You like to get along with everyone. Stay frosty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something going on behind the scenes might irk you today. Wait until the moon enters your sign (see moon alert) because after that, things will tend to go your way. For two days every month, the moon is in your sign and when that occurs - you have the advantage.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t get your belly in a rash talking to a friend today or a member of a group because things might go off the rails. Keep it light. Let it go because with the Sun at the top of your chart, you are admired. You look great! (Be nice to the little people.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid squabbles with parents, bosses, teachers, authority figures and the police today because you don’t need this. You like to make a good impression on others because you like the respect of others. Plus, why burn bridges? You’re too smart for that.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Sometimes it’s worth taking up the torch and fighting for the cause you believe in. In fact, most of the times it’s worth it. But today, clashes over ideology, bigotry and politics are probably just power struggles. Don’t even go there because it’s a waste of energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Squabbles about inheritances, debt, insurance issues, taxes and shared property might take place today, especially this morning. Take a long-range view because with lucky, moneybags Jupiter in your House of Earnings this is a financially excellent year for you. Relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Richard Gere (1949) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, witty and very expressive. You are also highly individualistic. You are an organized person who takes their responsibilities seriously. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are letting go of what is finished. It’s time to take inventory and let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back.

Next Up In Entertainment
Miss the Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
Chicago Jazz Festival offers music to soothe a shaken city
Poignant summer romance a Sweet affair in captivating ‘Girlfriend’ musical
End of the road for Halstead: Jesse Lee Soffer to leave ‘Chicago P.D.’
Dear Abby: I know what my brother-in-law did, and it sickens me
Horoscope for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
The Latest
Gavin Sheets tries unsuccessfully to make a diving catch.
White Sox
White Sox belt 3 homers — 2 by Gavin Sheets — but lose fifth in row
Defeat drops White Sox six games behind Guardians in AL Central
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs rookie Brendon Little throws to first base but is too late as the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman gets an infield single in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jeremiah Estrada, Brendon Little debut in 5-3 loss to Blue Jays
Cubs notes: Catcher Willson Contreras left the game with left ankle/foot soreness.
By Maddie Lee
 
wooden judge gavel.
Crime
Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting woman, wounding another in Little Village
The teen was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Jezebell Perez and two counts of aggravated battery in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The new car kebab located in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria at 6226 Ogden Ave, in Berwyn. Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Suburban Chicago
Miss the Car Kebab made famous in ‘Wayne’s World’? It’s back — sort of
Berwyn artist Pete Gamen has re-created a scaled-down version of the “Spindle” that was a well-known sight for years at Cermak Plaza in the western suburb.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman holds his son Kai Zen Stroman prior to baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman receives warm welcome in return to Toronto
Stroman held the Blue Jays to one run in five innings Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 