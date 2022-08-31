The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

‘They can choose not to come’: Downers Grove library responds to criticism of drag-themed bingo event

The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October

By  Daily Herald
 Updated  
Russell Lissau
SHARE ‘They can choose not to come’: Downers Grove library responds to criticism of drag-themed bingo event
The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October has been attacked by a congressional candidate and a conservative organization.

The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October has been attacked by a congressional candidate and a conservative organization.

Daily Herald file

The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to hold a drag-themed bingo event for teens is being assailed by a suburban congressional candidate and a conservative group with ties to his campaign.

Sixth District Republican hopeful Keith Pekau called the upcoming appearance by a drag queen who uses the stage name Aurora Divine ”inappropriate” and “an unacceptable use of taxpayer funds.”

The Oct. 11 event is open to seventh through 12th graders, and that doesn’t sit well with Pekau.

“I join parents across the district in denouncing this event, just as I would denounce a library introducing kids to straight sex by holding a burlesque show,” Pekau said on his campaign website and on Facebook.

Library spokeswoman Cindy Khatri said the staff understands Pekau and other parents may consider the event “a poor fit” for their families.

“That is totally OK — they can choose not to come,” she said. “Other taxpaying parents in the community do want programming like this.”

Pekau’s opposition followed public condemnation of the event from Awake Illinois, a group that has made queerphobic social media posts, called the state’s new sex education standards “perverse” and encouraged people to protest a drag show at the UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills.

Awake Illinois this week issued what it termed a ”public service announcement and call of action” about the event on its website, including information about Divine’s performances and about a different performer using the same name. The group suggested supporters email library trustees and staffers and attend the Sept. 28 library board meeting.

Library officials defended the program in a lengthy letter posted to its website and social media accounts.

“We understand that not all topics will appeal to everyone, and may even be controversial to some,” the letter reads. “However, we want all members of our community to see themselves respected and reflected in the library’s collection, in our programs and by our staff.”

The event deliberately was scheduled to fall on National Coming Out Day, Khatri said. It was added to the library’s online calendar earlier this month and mentioned in a newsletter distributed last week.

The official event description reads: “Join Aurora Divine for some classic bingo! Multiple games will be played for prizes with a short drag performance included.”

Officials anticipated positive and negative reactions, Khatri said. The library has received more than 200 emails or phone calls about the event, she estimated, with supporters just edging out opponents.

Khatri took issue with Pekau’s comparison to a burlesque show, saying it reflects “a lack of understanding” about drag performances.

“Drag shows are simply performers who enjoy dressing up doing some kind of variety act,” she said. “Many drag shows, including our Drag Queen Bingo, are not sexual in any way.”

Read more at dailyherald.com

Next Up In News
Vallas outlines plan to ease police staffing shortage
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting young mother and her sister was already under investigation for another attack
Princess Diana 25 years after her tragic death, and a funeral watched by billions around the world
Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train, touted for development, threatens Maya village’s water, future
The Latest
AP22242593439203.jpg
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely: report
La Russa is undergoing tests in Arizona while under the care of his personal doctors.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Dozens of new Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
City Hall
Vallas outlines plan to ease police staffing shortage
The plan, the most detailed yet released by any mayoral challenger, includes waiving the residency requirement for veteran officers, holding police entrance exams twice a month online, and running academy training night and day.
By Fran Spielman
 
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.
Crime
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
Dawn Frankowski, 54, now faces up to six months behind bars.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke publicly for the first time about emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
NFL
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden ‘ashamed’ of emails that cost him his job
Gruden spoke publicly about the affair for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October.
By Associated Press
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 