The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
NFL Sports

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden ‘ashamed’ of emails that cost him his job

Gruden spoke publicly about the affair for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden ‘ashamed’ of emails that cost him his job
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke publicly for the first time about emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke publicly for the first time about emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Don Wright/AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is “ashamed” about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.

Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”

Gruden resigned as Raiders coach with more than six years remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract. Raiders owner Mark Davis said last year that the team reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used by the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking the old emails.

The league has denied leaking the emails.

A Nevada judge ruled in favor of Gruden in May, denying the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration in the case. The NFL is appearing that ruling.

Next Up In NFL
Bears claim former 1st-round OL Alex Leatherwood, 5 others
Bears QB Justin Fields gets the guys he wants at WR, but will they be enough?
Plenty ‘still up in the air’ regarding Teven Jenkins’ future with Bears
Mitch Trubisky’s second act awaits
Ryan Poles picks up the pace of Bears’ roster housecleaning
Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players
The Latest
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.
Crime
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
Dawn Frankowski, 54, now faces up to six months behind bars.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
wooden judge gavel.
Crime
16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting young mother and her sister was already under investigation for another attack
The teen was charged with killing Jezebell Perez and wounding her sister in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
An aerial view of flowers and other mementos that have been left by mourners in honour of Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 5, 1997.&nbsp;
Columnists
Princess Diana 25 years after her tragic death, and a funeral watched by billions around the world
The Sun-Times’ Michael Sneed was in England after Diana’s Aug. 31, 1997, death to cover the outpouring of grief and services for the beloved icon.
By Michael Sneed
 
Former Bulls star Toni Kukoc is suing his former Swiss bank, accusing one of its bankers of working with Kukoc’s personal financial adviser to steal $11 million.
Bulls
Former Bulls player Toni Kukoc alleges ‘looting’ by adviser and banker in lawsuit
Kukoc says the alleged fraud cost him $11 million.
By Alex Degman | WBEZ and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago
 