AP Week 2 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (1-0) 115 2
2. Lincoln-Way East (3) (1-0) 109 1
3. Glenbard West (1-0) 92 3
4. Bolingbrook (1-0) 80 4
5. Warren (1-0) 60 5
6. Neuqua Valley (1) (1-0) 59 6
7. Maine South (1-0) 43 7
8. O’Fallon (1-0) 37 9
9. Naperville North (1-0) 21 T10
10. Edwardsville (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Marist 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Palatine 2, Glenbrook North 2, Glenbrook South 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (12) (1-0) 120 1
2. Batavia (1-0) 108 3
3. Prospect (1-0) 92 5
4. Glenbard North (1-0) 64 7
5. St. Rita (0-1) 60 4
6. Jacobs (1-0) 57 8
7. Brother Rice (1-0) 50 9
8. Wheaton North (1-0) 34 10
9. Pekin (1-0) 23 NR
(tie) Moline (1-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal 3, Hersey 3, Downers Grove North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (11) (0-1) 120 1
2. Prairie Ridge (1) (1-0) 115 2
3. Cary-Grove (1) (1-0) 105 5
4. Lemont (1-0) 74 6
5. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 3
6. Notre Dame (1-0) 45 NR
7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 40 NR
8. Harlem (1-0) 35 10
(tie) Simeon (1-0) 35 NR
10. Kenwood (0-1) 25 7
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Kennedy 3, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (12) (1-0) 120 2
2. Kankakee (0-1) 95 1
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1-0) 92 3
4. Morris (1-0) 89 4
5. Sycamore (1-0) 46 8
6. Peoria (1-0) 44 6
7. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 43 7
8. St. Patrick (1-0) 40 NR
9. Sterling (1-0) 32 9
10. Morgan Park (1-0) 25 10
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Fenwick 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (6) (1-0)1142
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin(6) (1-0)1141
3. St. Francis(1-0)924
4. Richmond-Burton (1-0)745
5. Rochester (0-1)623
6. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)586
7. Stillman Valley(1-0)47NR
8. Wheaton Academy (1-0)3410
9. Breese Central (1-0)20NR
10. Carterville (1-0)15NR
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Phillips 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (10) (1-0)1272
2. Reed-Custer (2) (1-0)108T3
3. Williamsville (1) (1-0)101T3
4. Princeton(1-0)866
5. Byron (0-1)721
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill.(1-0)637
7. Eureka (1-0)518
8. Fairbury Prairie Central (1-0)49NR
9. Durand-Pecatonica (1-0)23NR
10. Hillsboro(1-0)9NR
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.<
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (10) (1-0)1181
2. St. Teresa (2) (1-0)1072
3. Downs Tri-Valley(1-0)943
4. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0)827
5. Nashville(1-0)668
6. Bismarck-Henning(1-0)5110
7. Vandalia (1-0)43NR
8. Mercer County (1-0)37NR
9. Sterling Newman(1-0)25NR
10. Knoxville(1-0)12NR
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)1-0)1211
2. Athens (1) (1-0)1132
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0)934
4. Colfax Ridgeview(1-0)903
5. Forreston(1-0)726
6. Camp Point Central(1-0)6910
7. Fulton(1-0)428
8. Tuscola(1-0)27NR
9. Gilman Iroquois West(1-0)267
10. Hope Academy (1-0)12NR
†(tie) Routt (1-0)12NR
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7,Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Brown County 2, Salt Fork 2, Shelbyville 1.