Wednesday, August 31, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP Week 2 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Marist’s Marc Coy (22) heads to the end zone against Glenbard West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (8) (1-0) 115 2

2. Lincoln-Way East (3) (1-0) 109 1

3. Glenbard West (1-0) 92 3

4. Bolingbrook (1-0) 80 4

5. Warren (1-0) 60 5

6. Neuqua Valley (1) (1-0) 59 6

7. Maine South (1-0) 43 7

8. O’Fallon (1-0) 37 9

9. Naperville North (1-0) 21 T10

10. Edwardsville (1-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Marist 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Palatine 2, Glenbrook North 2, Glenbrook South 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (12) (1-0) 120 1

2. Batavia (1-0) 108 3

3. Prospect (1-0) 92 5

4. Glenbard North (1-0) 64 7

5. St. Rita (0-1) 60 4

6. Jacobs (1-0) 57 8

7. Brother Rice (1-0) 50 9

8. Wheaton North (1-0) 34 10

9. Pekin (1-0) 23 NR

(tie) Moline (1-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal 3, Hersey 3, Downers Grove North 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (0-1) 120 1

2. Prairie Ridge (1) (1-0) 115 2

3. Cary-Grove (1) (1-0) 105 5

4. Lemont (1-0) 74 6

5. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 3

6. Notre Dame (1-0) 45 NR

7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 40 NR

8. Harlem (1-0) 35 10

(tie) Simeon (1-0) 35 NR

10. Kenwood (0-1) 25 7

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Kennedy 3, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (12) (1-0) 120 2

2. Kankakee (0-1) 95 1

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1-0) 92 3

4. Morris (1-0) 89 4

5. Sycamore (1-0) 46 8

6. Peoria (1-0) 44 6

7. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 43 7

8. St. Patrick (1-0) 40 NR

9. Sterling (1-0) 32 9

10. Morgan Park (1-0) 25 10

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Fenwick 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (6) (1-0)1142

(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin(6) (1-0)1141

3. St. Francis(1-0)924

4. Richmond-Burton (1-0)745

5. Rochester (0-1)623

6. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)586

7. Stillman Valley(1-0)47NR

8. Wheaton Academy (1-0)3410

9. Breese Central (1-0)20NR

10. Carterville (1-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Phillips 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (1-0)1272

2. Reed-Custer (2) (1-0)108T3

3. Williamsville (1) (1-0)101T3

4. Princeton(1-0)866

5. Byron (0-1)721

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill.(1-0)637

7. Eureka (1-0)518

8. Fairbury Prairie Central (1-0)49NR

9. Durand-Pecatonica (1-0)23NR

10. Hillsboro(1-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.<

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (10) (1-0)1181

2. St. Teresa (2) (1-0)1072

3. Downs Tri-Valley(1-0)943

4. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0)827

5. Nashville(1-0)668

6. Bismarck-Henning(1-0)5110

7. Vandalia (1-0)43NR

8. Mercer County (1-0)37NR

9. Sterling Newman(1-0)25NR

10. Knoxville(1-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12)1-0)1211

2. Athens (1) (1-0)1132

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0)934

4. Colfax Ridgeview(1-0)903

5. Forreston(1-0)726

6. Camp Point Central(1-0)6910

7. Fulton(1-0)428

8. Tuscola(1-0)27NR

9. Gilman Iroquois West(1-0)267

10. Hope Academy (1-0)12NR

†(tie) Routt (1-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7,Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Brown County 2, Salt Fork 2, Shelbyville 1.

