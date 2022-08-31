The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Cops remove activists protesting planned luxury high-rise at Weiss Hospital parking lot in Uptown

They want the city to deny permits for the project and instead provide more affordable housing for the area or expand the hospital.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Cops remove activists protesting planned luxury high-rise at Weiss Hospital parking lot in Uptown
merlin_107829098.jpg

Protestors arranged their belongings on the sidewalk outside Weiss Hospital near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenues after being removed from the site of a planned luxury apartment building on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protestors who were occupying the site of a planned luxury apartment high-rise in Uptown were removed by police Wednesday, with some detained and issued citations, organizers and police said.

Activists had set up a camp last week in the former parking lot of Weiss Memorial Hospital near Clarendon and Wilson avenues in an effort to halt construction of the 12-story, 314-unit building. They want the city to deny permits for the project and instead provide more affordable housing for the area or expand the hospital.

Adam Gottlieb, of the Chicago Union of the Homeless, said he was one of three people who were issued citations for trespassing when police showed up Wednesday at their “community” and told them they had to vacate the space.

Adam Gottlieb, a musician and activist, meets with fellow a fellow organizer at the site of a planned luxury housing complex near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenue outside of the former Weiss Hospital on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Adam Gottlieb, a musician and activist, meets with fellow a fellow organizer at the site of a planned luxury housing complex near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenue outside of the former Weiss Hospital on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“This luxury development should not happen,” Gottlieb said. “The people of Uptown and the people of Chicago need access to housing and health care, and building luxury apartments and condos ... is not helping anyone.”

A fence was constructed around the lot after the camp was cleared. Activists attached signs with messages like “Housing for the People!” and “Keep Uptown Affordable” to the barrier. The tables, chairs and fold-up tents that made up the camp were instead arranged on the sidewalk.

Gottlieb said the camp was not only a protest but an example of what could be done with the space. Organizers provided food, water, shelter and even medical supplies. People made art, music and held various workshops.

“What we were doing here was showing just a little glimpse of what it might look like if we the people got to determine what this space was for and not some big hedge fund or national real estate developer,” Gottlieb said.

Marc Kaplan, one of the board of directors for the Northside Action for Justice, speaks to other organizers about the permits for construction of luxury housing near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenue outside of the former Weiss Hospital on Wednesday.

Marc Kaplan, one of the board of directors for the Northside Action for Justice, speaks to other organizers about the permits for construction of luxury housing near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenue outside of the former Weiss Hospital on Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Marc Kaplan, an organizer with Northside Action for Justice, said the planned apartment complex will cater to people without families, resulting in a loss of school population in the area. He also said the building will cause property taxes to rise and further increase gentrification.

“They’re not built for families,” Kaplan said of the apartments, adding that the rents would be too expensive for those with children. “We’ve lost thousands of families that have been pushed out of the neighborhood.”

Carol Contreras, 82, echoed Kaplan’s thoughts. “They’re not affordable for this area,” she said, adding that she considers herself lucky to be living in senior housing. Otherwise she wouldn’t be able to be close to Weiss, which is where she sees her primary care doctor.

“We’re very supportive of affordable housing, and it should be based on your income,” Contreras said. “American citizens, we have a right to fight for our rights, and this is what this is all about.

merlin_107829142.jpg

Carol Contreras sits at one of the tables set up with free items and information near the corner of North Clarendon and West Wilson avenue outside of the former Weiss Hospital on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
Abortion providers get funding boost from Chicago officials
Drag racers, drifters and unruly spectators would face prison time under new proposal in Springfield
R. Kelly defense team faces uphill battle to beat child porn case
FBI probe of documents found at Trump estate focusing on whether ex-president’s team obstructed justice
New COVID-19 booster shots could be available in Chicago after Labor Day
The Latest
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras started the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays but was out of the lineup on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs injuries: Willson Contreras out of lineup against Blue Jays
Contreras left Tuesday’s game after the fifth inning with left foot/ankle soreness.
By Maddie Lee
 
Yellow police tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
He was inside a commercial business in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when someone shot him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A young girl holds a sign that reads in English “My body, my choice” and a young boy raises his sign at the Abortion Protest in the Bronzeville neighborhood, in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was co-hosted by the Chicago Abortion Fund foundation and KIDO and held in the morning in Chicago on July 4, 2022.
Abortion
Abortion providers get funding boost from Chicago officials
Two Chicago-based organizations that help individuals who are seeking an abortion will split $500,000 from the Chicago Department of Public Health to help those traveling to Illinois for the medical procedure.
By Elvia Malagón
 
merlin_107673710.jpg
Crime
Drag racers, drifters and unruly spectators would face prison time under new proposal in Springfield
The bill was introduced after Chicago police officials struggled to respond to the street takeovers and drag racing that gave way to clashes with police and possibly left a woman dead this weekend.
By Tom Schuba
 
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly defense team faces uphill battle to beat child porn case
R&B star Kelly was acquitted on similar charges in 2008, but much about the case has changed in the intervening years — mostly in favor of the prosecution.
By Andy Grimm
 