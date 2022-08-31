White Sox halt five-game losing streak

After winning five games in a row to get five games above .500 on Aug. 16, the White Sox had lost 10 of 12 games, dropping six games behind the American League Central leading Guardians.

It feels like the Sox are out of it. If they want to suggest otherwise, stopping a five-game losing streak and starting a significant hot streak would help.

“Go out and play as hard as we can,” was Gavin Sheets’ answer for how to get that done under acting manager Miguel Cairo, filling in while Tony La Russa is away from the team. “Miggy is leading the show right now and we are going to play as hard as we can for him and get him some wins.”

Lance Lynn (4-5, 4.70 ERA) did his part Wednesday, retiring the first 10 Royals he faced and pitching seven innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 victory. Coupled with a Guardians loss, the Sox trimmed their deficit to five heading into September.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s homer in the fourth snapped Lynn’s streak of 10 Royals down and two singles and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Hunter Dozier, who rapped into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The Sox hit multiple homers for the second night in a row after going 13 straight games without multiple dingers.

AJ Pollock homered against lefty Kris Bubic leading off the fourth and Elvis Andrus, batting first in Cairo’s lineup, hit his first homer in a Sox uniform in the fifth. The Sox pinned two runs on lefty Amir Garrett in the seventh, one of them on Jose Abreu’s two-out single.

Kendall Graveman pitched a perfect eighth and Liam Hendriks allowed a run in the ninth.

Cairo goes with his gut

Bench coach Miguel Cairo, the acting manager in Tony La Russa’s absence, was asked if he incorporates metrics in his managerial style.

“I go by my gut,” Cairo said. “I watch the game, I watch the scoreboard, that tells you everything.”

Handling the pitching is “the hardest part,” Cairo, 48, said, but he will rely heavily on pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler. He also has former manager Jerry Narron nearby.

“So it’s going to be teamwork and we’ve got to do it for Tony,” Cairo said.

Roster moves

Lynn was removed from the Bereavement List before the game, and catcher Yasmani Grandal returned his injury (left knee) rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal walked twice. Left-hander Tanner Banks and catcher Carlos Pérez were optioned to Charlotte.

This and that

Center fielder Luis Robert missed a fifth straight start due to a sore left wrist but was a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

“It’s day to day,” Cairo said. “So we’re going to see how he feels Thursday, and hopefully soon he will be in the lineup.”

*Second baseman Romy Gonzalez had two singles and made a leaping catch on a Nicky Lopez liner in the eighth.

*The Sept. 14 home game against the Rockies was changed from a 7:10 p.m. start to 1:10 p.m. start. The Sox play one makeup afternoon game in Cleveland the next day.

*Minor league right-hander Taylor Broadway was sent to the Red Sox to complete the Jake Diekman trade. Broadway pitched to a 4.74 ERA with a 34 percent strikeout rate for Double-A Birmingham.

*The Sox’ Cactus League spring training opener is Feb. 25 against the Padres at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Spring training concludes with two games against the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., March 27-28. The Sox play the Cubs four times.