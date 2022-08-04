Horoscope for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Moon Alert

After 7 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for doing any kind of mental work because you will be more attentive than usual to details and using special techniques. You want everything to be as perfect as possible. You will especially enjoy making plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to express your thoughts to others and tell people where you stand on issues. Meanwhile, you will want to use your mind for playful amusements like reading, writing and playing games that require mental agility. You feel a bit prankish today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you want to sidestep any confrontations, especially with family or someone at home. Instead, you would rather make plans, and examine your personal and domestic life. How well does where you live meet your needs? What changes would you like to see?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Group discussions and conversations with others will go well today. You might meet new people. You might take a trip because you are mentally eager to learn new things and explore new ideas. Stay busy because this is not a good day to settle down and relax. Au contraire! You want mental stimulation!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you will be more concerned than usual with business and commercial affairs. You might also be interested in shopping. You might also have excellent money-making ideas? Basically, you’re thinking about what you value in life. (Good to know.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ruler Mercury is in your sign, which definitely helps you express your point of view to others. This is because you are able to put a great deal of yourself into whatever you have to say. You’ll find that your mind will move very quickly from topic to topic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will be inclined to keep your opinions to yourself and not share them with others. Meanwhile, someone might accuse you of holding something back. That’s not really what’s happening. You simply feel like being by yourself to contemplate your navel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good time to think about your goals. Are your goals your own goals, or are they the goals of someone else? Make sure your goals are appropriate for you, and they are what you want to do. You might also examine your thoughts about a group. Are these your people?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take some time to make some plans about where you want to be in the future. Where do you want to be five years from now? What do you have to start to do this year in order to go in that direction and achieve those goals? Talk to your boss? Take up new studies?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Explore the possibility of new courses, new training or any kind of new study or gathering of knowledge that will enrich your life or promote your professional world. Some of you might also do this through travel. Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might be caught up in discussions and negotiations about finances or shared property or dealing with anything that you hold jointly with someone else. This also includes details about inheritances, taxes and debt.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With Mercury opposite your sign now, this is a good time to clarify and explain important issues with someone, especially someone close to you — a spouse or business partner. You have enough detachment and objectivity to state your case in a sensible, logical way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Former actress, member of the British Royal family, Megan, Duchess of Sussex (1981) shares your birthday. You are confident, focused and determined about going after what you want. You see the big picture, then you act, generally with success. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s a time to take stock, finish projects, and prepare for new beginnings next year.

